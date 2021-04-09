Dubstep DJ Subtronics brings EDM back to San Diego

Good news, dubstep fans — after a long drought, EDM concerts are back.

Dubstep DJ Subtronics, aka Jesse Kardon, is scheduled to headline two San Diego shows on April 30 and May 1. These back-to-back outdoor concerts, which are part of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, will take place at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (The Center).

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour representatives confirmed that the Subtronics shows are the first live events back at the Escondido venue since the COVID-19 shutdown last year. (The Center did not return request for comment, but according to its website, 40 live shows and movies were presented in fall 2020 at California State University San Marcos.)

Both shows, which are ages 18 and older, start at 7 p.m. and will be held rain or shine on The Center’s Great Green. Show openers are LEVEL UP (both nights), GUPPI (Friday) and Space Wizard (Saturday).

Friday’s concert will be “heavy with lots of bangers” while the Saturday’s show is described as “trippy and unpredictable ... where (Kardon) stretches out and gets weird,” according to tour representatives.

EDM artist Subtronics performing for a large festival crowd. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, his San Diego performances on April 30 and May 1 will be limited capacity, with tickets sold as socially-distanced pods. (Courtesy photo)

Tickets are sold as socially-distanced, four-person pods. Each pod is sectioned off and sized at eight by eight feet, with a six-foot aisle between each group. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets, but chairs will also be available to rent.

Pod prices start at $110, with the option to upgrade to five or six people in Zones 1 to 3 for $45 per person. All attendees are required to follow COVID-19 safety precautions, such as wearing a mask when outside of their pod.

Subtronics’ tour stops also kick off On The Green, The Center’s new music event series happening on the Great Green. Future concerts, currently scheduled through May 28, include Two Feet, Gareth Emery and Tribal Seeds.

Aside from San Diego, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour will visit 10 additional cities. The tour, which begins on April 16, started in 2011. Past performers include Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore, The Chainsmokers, Post Malone, and 21 Savage.

Buy tickets at artcenter.org/event/subtronics and learn more about the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour at outbreakpresents.com.