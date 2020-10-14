Cali Love Music & Arts Festival returns to 10 Barrel Brewing Co. rooftop

Festival season didn’t go as planned in 2020, but the pandemic isn’t stopping Cali Love Music & Arts Festival from coming back for a second year.

The festival, which held its inaugural event last year, is returning this month to a virtual stage. Presented by 10 Barrel Brewing Co. and Pitchfork, the livestreamed show will be held on the rooftop of 10 Barrel’s East Village brewpub on Oct. 24.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the second festival will be a pared-down version of 2019’s eight-hour edition that offered nine acts spread out on three stages, along with local artists and vendors.

This year, three music acts will play in a three-hour window. Alternative music duo Phantogram headlines the festival, which kicks off at 5 p.m. (Fun fact: Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel dated San Diego native and Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White for five years; however, the couple split up in 2019.)

The inaugural Cali Love Music & Arts Festival, held at 10 Barrel Brewing Co. in 2019, featured nine music acts on three stages (Courtesy of 10 Barrel Brewing Co.)

Two opening acts — indie-pop duo Mating Ritual and alternative rock band Balto — will also perform, with commentator Selema Masekela serving as the evening’s host.

The show is free to (virtually) attend. Festival-goers can watch the livestream on Pitchfork’s website and YouTube channel. For San Diegans missing that in-person festival feel, Cali Love Take Home Kits are available to purchase.

Each festival package consists of a four-pack of 10 Barrel Brewing Co.'s Cali Love IPA, along with a pint glass, t-shirt, face mask, sticker sheet and koozie. A Phantogram themed print, designed by San Diego-based artist Nicholas Danger, will also be included.

Josh Carter, left, and Sarah Barthel of Phantogram (Timothy Saccenti)

The limited-edition kits are $30; a portion of proceeds will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. They are currently available to buy online shop.10barrel.com/cali-love-festival.html and must be picked up at the East Village brewery between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24. (Kits can be purchased in person at 10 Barrel Brewing starting Oct. 17.)

For details about the event or to buy a festival kit, visit 10barrel.com/event/cali-love-festival-livestream-with-phantogram.