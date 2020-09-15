Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Music

Rolling Stones, which was set to launch 2020 ‘No Filter’ tour in San Diego, cancels SDCCU Stadium concert

The Rolling Stones’ previously announced San Diego concert will no longer be played at SDCCU Stadium because of the facility’s closure.
(Photo by Dave Hogan)

Band, citing the closure of SDCCU Stadium as the reason for cancellation, is looking for a new Southern California venue

By Michael James Rocha
Sep. 15, 2020
10:15 AM
The Rolling Stones on Tuesday announced that it is canceling its previously announced concert in San Diego “due to the closing of SDCCU Stadium.”

In a one-paragraph statement Tuesday morning, the band — which had announced and later postponed its May 8 concert due to the pandemic — said it is “no longer able to play their postponed show at the venue.”

“Refunds will automatically be processed via Ticketmaster,” according to the statement. “The promoter, Concerts West, is working now to secure a suitable SoCal venue for the show. Ticket holders for the cancelled SDCCU Stadium show will be offered an exclusive pre-sale to the rescheduled concert.”

The San Diego concert had been the only scheduled California date on the Stones’ 15-city North American 2020 tour. It had included stadium shows in Vancouver, Nashville, Dallas, Detroit and Tampa before it was to have ended July 9 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In March, after it announced the postponement of its concerts, the band issued a statement, saying: “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon.”

The San Diego City Council on June 30 voted to approve the sale of the 135-acre Mission Valley property to San Diego State University, with Mayor Kevin Faulconer announcing Aug. 7 that the city, in a roughly $88-million deal, had officially sold the iconic stadium that once housed the San Diego Chargers.

Tuesday’s announcement by the Rolling Stones came on the same day the Aztecs announced it would move home football games to Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park while construction on its $310 million, 35,000-seat stadium is in progress. The university broke ground Aug. 17.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Michael James Rocha

