Baja Beach Fest announces addition of second weekend to 2021 edition

Those who didn’t snag tickets to Baja Beach Fest the first time around now have a second chance.

Baja Beach Fest is a growing music festival in Rosarito Beach that showcases reggaeton and Latin trap. After postponing its 2020 edition due to COVID-19, the rescheduled 2021 summer festival sold out of all 35,000 three-day passes within one month.

In response to the high demand, festival officials announced yesterday that it will add a second weekend for next year’s event, which will be held Aug. 20 to 22, 2021.

Pass options include three-day general admission and VIP, which are $329 and $449 respectively (excluding fees). No single-day tickets are available.

Festival headliners for both weekends include Ozuna on Friday, Anuel AA on Saturday and J Balvin on Sunday. The full lineup features more than 25 acts, including Karol G, Farruko, Becky G and Sech. Performances will take place on the beachside festival’s four stages.

“The Village” will offer a variety of food and drink options, such as micheladas and carne asada fries. Information about games, activations and art will be released in May 2021.

Additionally, the festival will host after party events all three days — one for general admission attendees at Bombay Beach Club, and another at Papas&Beer Rosarito for VIP pass holders. All after party performances are TBA.

Baja Beach Fest, which debuted in 2018, has quickly expanded in the past few years. In addition to quickly selling out Weekend 1 passes, next year’s edition is a three-day experience, compared to the two-day version in 2019 and single-day event in 2018. The event is organized and co-founded by Chris Den Uijl and Aaron Ampudia, two concert promoters who originally met in Encinitas.

Weekend 2 passes will go on sale Sept. 22 at noon PST at bajabeachfest.com/passes. Interested festival-goers who join Baja Beach Fest’s wait list will receive 24-hour early access to purchase.