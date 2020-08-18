Baja Beach Fest 2021 edition has sold out, 29 days after 2020 edition fell through due to pandemic

The 2021 edition of Baja Beach Fest, the reggeaton and Latin trap music festival that debuted in Rosarito Beach three years ago, has sold out, just 29 days after the 2020 edition was postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival appears to be one of the first anywhere to both announce and sell out its 2021 dates during the pandemic.

The swift sell-out comes after this year’s Baja Beach Fest had been expanded to three days, following last year’s two-day edition, which drew 30,000 people per day. As of 12:02 p.m. Tuesday, the festival’s website indicated only 100 passes were still on sale. By 12:10 p.m., the website had been updated to read “sold out.”

The 2021 event will take place Aug. 13-15 in the Baja, Calfornia, Mexican beach town. The headliners include Ozuna on Aug. 13, Anuel AA on Aug. 14 and J Balvin on Aug. 15. Ozuna and Anuel AA both hail from Puerto Rico. Balvin is from Colombia. In 2018, videos by Ozuna and Balvin had nearly 16 billion combine views on YouTube.

Baja Beach Fest was created by two young concert promoters, Chris Den Uijl and Aaron Ampudia. The two met in Encinitas a few years ago. Ampudia’s family owns Papas & Beer, the 4,000-capacity Rosarito Beach entertainment complex that is located adjacent to the festival’s oceanfront site.

Tickets for the now sold-out 2021 dates ranged from $329 for a three-day general admission pass to $449 for a three-day VIP pass.

The promoters declined to disclose the cost of next year’s three-day Sky Deck passes, which include an elevated viewing area, bottle service, private tables, private bathrooms and more. They also declined to say exactly how many tickets have been sold for next year’s festival, or if last year’s 30,000 daily attendance will be increased in 2021.