Music

Metallica to rock out on a big screen near you, including at the South Bay Drive-In

Metallica drummer Lars Ullrich, left, and lead singer James Hetfield at Petco Park in 2017.
Metallica drummer Lars Ullrich, left, and lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield are shown in action at the band’s 2017 Petco Park concert.
(Nelvin C. Cepeda / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Master of drive-ins? The fiery band will burn rubber, figuratively speaking, at hundreds of drive-in theaters on Aug. 29

By George Varga
Aug. 11, 2020
8:14 AM
Metallica is poised to be become the first rock band in history to follow up its concert at San Diego’s Petco Park for 40,000-plus fans with an appearance at the 800-vehicle-capacity South Bay Drive-In.

Long acclaimed for its fiery stage shows, the four-man Bay Area band will perform Aug. 29 as the debut act in the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series. The big-screen event will be shown at hundreds of drive-in theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

For the record:

9:38 AM, Aug. 11, 2020An earlier version of this story’s headline said the South Bay Drive-In is in Chula Vista.

The Canadian group Three Days Grace will make a guest appearance.

Metallica’s performance will be shot in advance at a location near the band’s Northern California headquarters. It will subsequently be edited and mixed by the band’s production team. The repertoire will draw from the entire four-decade career of the band, whose first lineup featured La Mesa-born guitarist Dave Mustaine.

The South Bay Drive-In, like the other theaters hosting the concert, will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines, as well as all state and local health mandates.

Drive-in staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least 6 feet of space between cars. The concert will also use contact-free payment and ticketing systems. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to adhere to individual state regulations. Capacity in restrooms will be limited.

Tickets for the 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 drive-in concert are priced at $115 per vehicle, with a limit of six people per vehicle. Tickets for Metallica fan club members go on sale at noon today. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at noon Friday through ticketmaster.com.

Each ticket includes four downloads of Metallica’s new “S&M2live album and film, due out Aug. 28, which teams the band with the San Francisco Symphony.

All attendees must have a seat belt. Parking will be general admission, on a first-come-first-serve basis. RVs and limousines will not be admitted. Attendees wishing to bang their heads during the concert will need to do so in their vehicles.

George Varga

Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2018 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.” Varga lives with his wife in North Park.

