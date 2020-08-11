Metallica to rock out on a big screen near you, including at the South Bay Drive-In

Metallica is poised to be become the first rock band in history to follow up its concert at San Diego’s Petco Park for 40,000-plus fans with an appearance at the 800-vehicle-capacity South Bay Drive-In.

Long acclaimed for its fiery stage shows, the four-man Bay Area band will perform Aug. 29 as the debut act in the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series. The big-screen event will be shown at hundreds of drive-in theaters across the U.S. and Canada.



The Canadian group Three Days Grace will make a guest appearance.

Metallica’s performance will be shot in advance at a location near the band’s Northern California headquarters. It will subsequently be edited and mixed by the band’s production team. The repertoire will draw from the entire four-decade career of the band, whose first lineup featured La Mesa-born guitarist Dave Mustaine.

The South Bay Drive-In, like the other theaters hosting the concert, will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines, as well as all state and local health mandates.

Drive-in staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least 6 feet of space between cars. The concert will also use contact-free payment and ticketing systems. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to adhere to individual state regulations. Capacity in restrooms will be limited.

Tickets for the 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 drive-in concert are priced at $115 per vehicle, with a limit of six people per vehicle. Tickets for Metallica fan club members go on sale at noon today. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at noon Friday through ticketmaster.com.

Each ticket includes four downloads of Metallica’s new “S&M2” live album and film, due out Aug. 28, which teams the band with the San Francisco Symphony.

All attendees must have a seat belt. Parking will be general admission, on a first-come-first-serve basis. RVs and limousines will not be admitted. Attendees wishing to bang their heads during the concert will need to do so in their vehicles.