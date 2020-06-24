Gear up for Donavon Frankenreiter’s live stream at Belly Up

Though restaurants, bars and other public establishments have officially re-opened in San Diego, live entertainment as we once knew it is still on pause.

Some outdoor spots like Del Mar Fairgrounds and Petco Park have pivoted to drive-in concerts, but many indoor venues are continuing the live stream trend until they receive the green light from the city to host in-person events.

If you’re avoiding the newly formed crowds and staying on the couch this weekend, snag tickets to Donavon Frankenreiter’s Belly Up concert. The surf rocker will take to the Solana Beach stage — sans in-person audience — to perform a virtual set with his trio on Friday.

Singer-songwriter/guitarist Frankenreiter is a Southern California native who released his first album in 2004. In addition to his solo projects, he previously collaborated with fellow musician and surfer Jack Johnson on Some Live Songs EP. Pandemic pending, Frankenreiter currently has a 2020 European tour scheduled for October, which includes countries like Austria and the UK.

The concert is scheduled for June 26 and will be hosted by radio personality Chris Cantore. It begins at 6 p.m., with a post-show interview with Cantore and Frankenreiter. Tickets are $10 ($15 day-of) and can be purchased online at nocapshows.com. Limited-edition Donavon Frankenreiter Tour t-shirts ($30) are also available at checkout.

Additionally, one virtual attendee will receive a custom Cordell Surfboard signed by Frankenreiter.

Donavon Frankenreiter on tour in Brazil/Chile. (Rodrigo Farias & Caio Palazzo)

On Saturday, Belly Up will host another live stream event titled State of Hope Lifestream, billed as “an epic day-long live stream of connection, self-care and hope” followed by an after party performance from rock band Daring Greatly.

At this time, most Belly Up events have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled for 2021. For more information on upcoming shows, visit bellyup.com.