Music

Motley Crue and Def Leppard’s postponed 2020 tour reset for 2021 and will conclude at San Diego’s Petco Park

Mötley Crüe, which concluded its alleged farewell tour in 2015, will hit the road in 2020 after postponing its 2019 reunion tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Photo by Paul Brown)

The tour with Joan Jett and Poison was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic

By George Varga
June 19, 2020
6:05 AM
The 2020 stadium tour by Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts — which was postponed on June 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic — has now confirmed its rescheduled dates for 2021.

The 2020 tour was set to open July 7 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and conclude Sept. 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with a July 23 date at San Diego’s Petco Park in between.

The 2021 tour will open June 19 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and conclude Sept. 12 at Petco Park. All of the newly scheduled 2021 tour dates appear below.

“We are excited to share our new dates for The Stadium Tour,” the four bands said in a joint statement issued Thursday.

“All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an e-mail from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!”

Ticket holders who want to obtain a refund have 30 days to do so.

Had all gone according to plan, the tour’s July 23 San Diego concert would have been followed by a July 24 concert, also at Petco Park, featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer. The latter tour was also postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. No new dates have been announced, as yet.

Both those now-postponed July concerts at Petco Park were scheduled to take place the same weekend as the 2020 edition of San Diego Comic-Con at the nearby San Diego Convention Center. The organizers of Comic-Con announced in April that they were canceling this year’s edition of the multi-day event because of the pandemic.

The Stadium Tour 2021 itinerary

June 19 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium

June 21 – Cincinnati, Ohio, Great American Ballpark

June 24 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank of America Stadium

June 26 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium

June 27 – Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium

July 3 – Cleveland, Ohio, FirstEnergy Field

July 6 – St. Louis, Missouri, Busch Stadium

July 8 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. Bank Stadium

July 10 – Detroit, Michigan, Comerica Park

July 13 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Citizens Bank Park

July 15, Flushing, New York, Citi Field

July 17 – Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park

July 18 – Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park

July 20 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium

July 22 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 7 – Jacksonville, Florida, TIAA Bank Field

Aug. 9 – Washington, DC, Nationals Park

Aug. 12 – Buffalo, New York, New Era Field

Aug. 15 – Atlanta, Georgia, SunTrust Park

Aug. 17 – Houston, Texas, Minute Maid Park

Aug. 20 – San Antonio, Texas, Alamodome

Aug. 22 – Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field

Aug. 24 – Kansas City, Missouri, Kauffman Stadium

Aug. 28 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Miller Park

Aug. 29 – Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field

Sept. 3 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

Sept. 4 – Los Angeles, California, SoFi Stadium

Sept. 7 – Seattle, Washington, T-Mobile Park

Sept. 10 – San Francisco, California, Oracle Park

Sept. 12 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park

George Varga

Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2018 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.” Varga lives with his wife in North Park.

