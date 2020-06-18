On Juneteenth, Jason Mraz to donate profits from new album to Black Lives Matter and other nonprofits

Grammy Award-winning San Diego singer-songwriter Jason Mraz will put his money where his mouth is — and follow his social conscience — by donating all profits from his new album to nonprofit organizations that support racial equality, justice and arts education.

The initial six beneficiaries include Black Lives Matter, San Diego Young Artists Music Academy, RISE San Diego, Grassroots Law Project and the Center on Policy Initiatives.

The album, the all-reggae-music, “Look for the Good,” will be released by BMG Records on Friday. Not coincidentally, Friday is also Juneteenth, a day that commemorates emancipation and the end of slavery.

Mraz also announced that he will donate all the profits, including his $250,000 advance on royalties for the album from BMG.

“On June 19th, a historic day in the advancement of equality, I am proud to stand in solidarity with, and be of service to Black Lives by donating all of my earnings from sales and streams of my new LP recording,” Mraz said in a statement. “A time has come to act beyond promises, thoughts, and prayers.”

Mraz said he hopes to set an example for others in the arts and business worlds “to share the wealth” with worthy causes.

“My personal engagement with philanthropy has never been motivated by a press opportunity,” he continued in his statement. “But today I am announcing my contributions publicly in hopes of inspiring other creators and leaders in business to do the same – to share the wealth, to share the profits, and to acknowledge that life is only great when it’s great for everyone.”

Mraz, 42, is the cover subject of the Union-Tribune’s June 14 Sunday Arts section.

A San Diego area resident since 1999, the Virginia native is the founder of the nonprofit Jason Mraz Foundation and a longtime supporter of music and arts education programs, both locally and nationally. His Thursday statement indicated that he anticipates making more donations each year.

“Looking ahead,” Mraz said, “donations will be made annually to (different or same) organizations doing the good work to advance equality and justice.

“It is important for me to note this is a personal donation. Any dollars from (the) Jason Mraz Foundation, which consist of tour earnings and donor generated funds, will continue to be managed and granted by board approval.

“This is a pivotal moment in history, but certainly not the finish line. What good are my lyrics if they are just lofty words with no action?”