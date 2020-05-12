Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Music

Bob Dylan cancels 2020 U.S. summer tour, citing coronavirus concerns

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan won’t be touring this summer after all.
(Courtesy of Columbia Records)

The canceled shows include his June San Diego performance with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Hot Club of Cowtown

By George Varga
May 12, 2020
3:50 PM
Citing public health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Bob Dylan on Tuesday announced the cancellation of his 2020 summer tour.

The tour, which included a June 17 Pechanga Arena San Diego, was scheduled to run from June 4 to July 12 and would have teamed Dylan and his band with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Hot Club of Cowtown. The tour would have coincided with the release of Dylan’s new album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” due out June 19.

The legendary troubadour, who will turn 79 on May 24, announced his tour cancellation on his social media sites Tuesday afternoon. His statement indicated that efforts to postpone the tour for later in 2020 did not prove feasible. Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase.

Here is his announcement:

To all our fans.

In the interest of public health and safety and after many attempts to try and reschedule these shows for a workable time frame this year, it is with deep regret that we announce the U.S. Bob Dylan shows originally scheduled for June/July are cancelled. We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff. Please contact your point of purchase for all information on refunds.

George Varga
