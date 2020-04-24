Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Music

Tony Hawk, Patti Smith, Michael Stipe set for Sunday’s ‘Pathway to Paris Earth Day 50' virtual festival

488161_ET_Oscars_Arrivals_Roaming_ALS_6321-738937-739450.JPG
Tony Hawk arriving at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

The Sunday event, which will stream on Instagram Live, will also feature Ben Harper, Cat Power, Johnny Depp and more

By George Varga
April 24, 2020
3:05 PM
San Diego skateboard legend Tony Hawk will join a star-studded musical lineup that includes Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Patti Smith, Michael Stipe and Flea for this weekend’s “Pathway to Paris Earth Day 50: A Virtual Festival for Our Planet.”

The music-fueled event will begin Sunday at 1 p.m. PST and will exclusively stream on Instagram Live: @Pathway2Paris. Also scheduled to participate are Ben Harper, Cat Power, Johnny Depp, Tibetan singer Tenzin Choegyal and artists and athletes from various countries.

Pathway to Paris is an environmental advocacy group devoted to promoting renewable energy. Co-founded in 2014 by Rebecca Foon and Patti Smith’s daughter, Jesse, the nonprofit organization has held 11 fund-raising concerts in New York, Los Angeles, Montreal and Paris over the past six years. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sunday’s event will be the first edition to take place online, rather than in a performance venue in front of a live audience.

In a statement released Wednesday, Pathway to Paris’ organizers said: “Climate change is a global concern, and we have seen with COVID-19 what can happen when the world truly works together to come up with solutions in a time of crisis.”

An enthusiastic music fan and longtime concert and festival attendee, Hawk appears to be the sole skateboarder in the lineup for “Pathway to Paris Earth Day 50.”

In November, the Carlsbad native was a gravity-defying star attraction in the lineup for the debut edition of San Diego’s three-day Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival. Hawk was also one of four investors and “event ambassadors” for Wonderfront, along with San Diego surfing icon Rob Machado, former Padres’ relief pitcher Trevor Hoffman and lone-named vocal star Miguel.

Hawk, 51, is no stranger to environmental causes. In 2018, he was the announcer at a Los Angeles Pathway to Paris concert, for which the lineup featured Patti Smith, Flea, Eric Burdon, Talib Kweli, Lucinda Williams and others.

George Varga
