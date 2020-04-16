Get down with David Guetta during his virtual DJ set this weekend

EDM fans: get ready for a party in your living room with David Guetta during quarantine.

The veteran DJ and producer will livestream a set from downtown Miami on Saturday, April 18 at 3 p.m. PST. Watch the show on any of Guetta’s social media channels (@davidguetta): Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter or Twitch.

Titled United at Home, the 90-minute live performance “promises a state-of-the-art production ... packed with stunning visuals and quality music,” according to a press release.

While there is no ticket fee, the show serves as a fundraiser to support organizations providing relief during the COVID-19 crisis. Visit davidguetta.com/donate to contribute to one of four nonprofits: World Heath Organization (WHO), Feeding America, Feeding South Florida or the French Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris.

“My heart goes out to all those suffering from the global health pandemic and I hope that this livestream event will bring people together and help raise money for those in need,” Guetta said in the release.

Before the pandemic, Guetta was set to perform last month at the now-postponed Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Saturday’s virtual show is on the same day he was supposed be at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas. (Guetta did not have any shows booked in San Diego for his 2020 tour.)

Luckily, fans missing out on his tour will get a taste of some of Guetta’s new music during the virtual show.

“I’m very excited to share what’s been in the works for some time now,” he added.