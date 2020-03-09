From Tame Impala to Pitbull, you won’t want to miss this week’s concerts in San Diego

3.14: Delta Spirit

Another band with local ties, indie stompers Delta Spirit returns to the Belly Up after taking an extended hiatus while lead singer Matthew Logan Vasquez delivered a trio of solo albums. Delta Spirit hasn’t made any music together since the deluxe edition of its fourth album, Into the Wide, was released in 2014. And this is the first run of shows for the band in over four years. Welcome back!

@ Belly Up, bellyup.com