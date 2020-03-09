From Tame Impala to Pitbull, you won’t want to miss this week’s concerts in San Diego

This week’s top concerts include Hot Snakes, Ivy Queen, Flogging Molly, B. Traits, Tiësto and more.
Who says rock music is dead? And even if it is barely showing a pulse these days, don’t tell that to Australian psych-rocker Kevin Parker. As Grammy-nominated act Tame Impala, Parker released his fourth studio album, The Slow Rush, on Valentine’s Day. The San Diego show kicks off a Tame Impala world tour that also makes stops in Mexico, New Zealand, England and Canada.
@ Pechanga Arena, pechangaarenasd.com
The idiosyncratic Maryland-based electronic composer is anything but a novelty act. While parts of his live show sometimes become a cross between an old school tent revival and a grade school hokey-pokey, Deacon also has the chops for highbrow collaborations with groups like New York City Ballet and the L.A. Philharmonic.
@ Music Box, musicboxsd.com
After appearing at the San Diego Music Awards last year, local rock godfather Swami John Reis and longtime collaborator Rick Froberg bring their veteran act back for another hometown show. In 2018, the band released its first studio album in 14 years, Jericho Sirens, and followed it at the end of last year with a new single, Checkmate.
@ Belly Up, bellyup.com
Puerto Rican reggaeton royalty, Ivy Queen (aka Martha Pesante Rodriguez) released her 10th studio album, Llegó la Queen, last year. It’s the first album of new music from the Grammy-nominated singer and actress since 2015’s Vendetta: The Project.
@ House of Blues, houseofblues.com/sandiego
The Celtic punk septet released its sixth studio album (and first since 2011), Life Is Good, in 2017 and spent last summer on a co-headlining tour with Social Distortion. Former pro skater, longtime North County resident, and local business owner Matt Hensley continues to play accordion in the band.
@ Harrah’s, harrahssocal.com
Canadian DJ, producer and former BBC Radio 1 host Brianna Price (aka B. Traits) started her own record label, In:Toto, four years ago. Since, she’s released a handful of singles through it — Still Point, North Shore, Breathe Out, Basic Scenario, People’s Nation and Inside My Love. Berlin-based, Swedish DJ La Fleur also is on the bill.
@ Spin, spinnightclub.com
Tijs Verwest, the AFTR:HRS Records founder, OMNIA regular, and legendary Dutch DJ known as Tiësto, returns to San Diego after a nine-month hiatus. The veteran global superstar kicked off the New Year by releasing the song My Frequency with Italian producer 7 Skies and vocal duo RebMoe. Verwest’s five-track remix album of 2019 single, BLUE (feat. Stevie Appleton), also dropped in January.
@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com/san-diego
Another band with local ties, indie stompers Delta Spirit returns to the Belly Up after taking an extended hiatus while lead singer Matthew Logan Vasquez delivered a trio of solo albums. Delta Spirit hasn’t made any music together since the deluxe edition of its fourth album, Into the Wide, was released in 2014. And this is the first run of shows for the band in over four years. Welcome back!
@ Belly Up, bellyup.com
After performing at the San Diego County Fair last summer, Mr. Worldwide returns to Temecula for another appearance at the casino where he played in 2018. The rapper born Armando Christian Pérez released his 11th studio album, Libertad 548, at the end of last year which features appearances from Ludacris, Daddy Yankee, Blake Shelton, Lil Jon, Prince Royce and others.
@ Pechanga, pechanga.com