Get CRSSD this week! Plus more top concerts and EDM performances

3.7: moe.

Last time through town, Buffalo, N.Y.’s jam-scene stalwarts took over the Belly Up for a couple of nights that doubled as bohemian bacchanals. And while that was only two years ago, band founders Chuck Garvey, Rob Derhak and the rest of moe. still haven’t released any new music since 2014’s No Guts, No Glory. Just spin baby, spin!

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com