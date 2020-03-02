Get CRSSD this week! Plus more top concerts and EDM performances

This week’s top concerts include Robyn Hitchcock, NGHTMRE, Sam Feldt, Will Clarke, Black Violin, Blake Shelton, The Growlers, moe. and Elephante.
One-time leader of English psych/folk punks The Soft Boys, Hitchcock released his Brendan Benson-produced, self-titled 21st album in 2017. Last year, the singer-songwriter followed it up with a pair of new singles, Take Off Your Bandages and Sunday Never Comes.
@ Casbah, casbahmusic.com
Connecticut-born/L.A.-based producer Tyler Marenyi was in San Diego last October for a co-headlining date with dubstep duo Slander at Petco Park. He helped close down 2019 with a late-December performance at OMNIA, and now he heads to SOMA for an 18+ show with special guest Crankdat.
@ SOMA, somasandiego.com
After scoring a big hit with the song Post Malone last year, Sammy Renders, aka 26-year-old Dutch DJ Sam Feldt, returned in January with new single, 2 Hearts. It features an appearance from Dutch singer Gia Koka and English drum and bass duo Sigma.
@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com/san-diego
The CRSSD veteran heads back to Spin after appearing there a year ago with DJ (and Octopus Recordings founder) Sian and San Diego’s own Lee K. Clarke has kept busy in 2020, releasing the Love Somebody EP with English DJ Huxley, and brand-new, stand-alone single, U Take Me Higher, which was remixed by Swiss producer Andrea Oliva last month.
@ Spin, spinnightclub.com
Viola player Wil B. and violin player Kev Marcus return once again to Escondido after releasing their latest full-length album, Take The Stairs. Currently on their Impossible tour, the classical-meets-hip-hop duo (who are rounded out on stage by drummer Nat Stokes and DJ SPS) will also be performing a special youth-oriented show earlier in the day.
@ California Center for the Arts, Escondido, artcenter.org
The country music superstar and long-running judge on NBC’s The Voice released his latest compilation album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, last year. The Grammy-nominated singer brings his Friends and Heroes tour to San Diego, with The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina in tow.
@ Pechanga Arena, pechangaarenasd.com
The O.C.-based psych rockers released their sixth studio album, Natural Affair, last October. The group also founded of its own annual Beach Goth Fest, which happens later this year at the Hollywood Palladium.
@ SOMA, somasandiego.com
Last time through town, Buffalo, N.Y.’s jam-scene stalwarts took over the Belly Up for a couple of nights that doubled as bohemian bacchanals. And while that was only two years ago, band founders Chuck Garvey, Rob Derhak and the rest of moe. still haven’t released any new music since 2014’s No Guts, No Glory. Just spin baby, spin!
@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com
It’s hard not to mention that Michigan-born, L.A.-based DJ/producer Tim Wu graduated from Harvard. I mean, c’mon, it’s Harvard! But aside from brains, Wu also has considerable skills in the studio. After self-releasing his second EP, Glass Mansion, in 2018, the classically trained pianist dropped a couple of new singles last year – Shooting Stars and Diamond Days. Last month, he teamed with fellow Angeleno DJ Mako on the song Chameleon.
@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com/san-diego
After bringing an amazing lineup of acts like Kaskade, Odesza, Anna Lunoe, KAYTRANADA, FISHER, Armand Van Helden, Lane 8, Phantogram, Richie Hawtin, Jungle, Ladytron and more over their two festivals last year, the biannual extravaganza at Waterfront Park is looking to continue the hot streak this year. CRSSD’s Spring edition kicks off 2020 with a bill that includes Carl Cox, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Chris Lake, Gesaffelstein, Télépopmusik, Charlotte de Witte, Lee K, Majid Jordan and more.
@ Waterfront Park, crssd.com