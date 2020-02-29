The best EDM + DJ performances in March

DJ and EDM performances coming to San Diego in March include NGHTMRE, Sam Feldt, Will Clarke, Elephante, B. Traits, Tiësto and Dada Life.

3.5: NGHTMRE

Connecticut-born/L.A.-based producer Tyler Marenyi was in San Diego last October for a co-headlining date with dubstep duo Slander at Petco Park. He helped close down 2019 with a late-December performance at OMNIA, and now he heads to SOMA for an 18+ show with special guest Crankdat.

@ SOMA, somasandiego.com

NGHTMARE (Courtesy photo)

3.6: Sam Feldt

After scoring a big hit with the song Post Malone last year, Sammy Renders, aka 26-year-old Dutch DJ Sam Feldt, returned in January with new single, 2 Hearts. It features an appearance from Dutch singer Gia Koka and English drum and bass duo Sigma.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com/san-diego

Sam Feldt (Courtesy photo)

3.6: Will Clarke

The CRSSD veteran heads back to Spin after appearing there a year ago with DJ (and Octopus Recordings founder) Sian and San Diego’s own Lee K. Clarke has kept busy in 2020, releasing the Love Somebody EP with English DJ Huxley, and brand-new, stand-alone single, U Take Me Higher, which was remixed by Swiss producer Andrea Oliva last month.

@ Spin, spinnightclub.com

Will Clarke (Camera Jesus)

3.7: Elephante

It’s hard not to mention that Michigan-born, L.A.-based DJ/producer Tim Wu graduated from Harvard. I mean, c’mon, it’s Harvard! But aside from brains, Wu also has considerable skills in the studio. After self-releasing his second EP, Glass Mansion, in 2018, the classically trained pianist dropped a couple of new singles last year – Shooting Stars and Diamond Days. Last month, he teamed with fellow Angeleno DJ Mako on the song Chameleon.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com/san-diego

Elephante (Oh Dag Yo Photography © 2017)

3.7-8: CRSSD

After bringing an amazing lineup of acts like Kaskade, Odesza, Anna Lunoe, KAYTRANADA, FISHER, Armand Van Helden, Lane 8, Phantogram, Richie Hawtin, Jungle, Ladytron and more over their two festivals last year, the biannual extravaganza at Waterfront Park is looking to continue the hot streak this year. CRSSD’s Spring edition kicks off 2020 with a bill that includes Carl Cox, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Chris Lake, Gesaffelstein, Télépopmusik, Charlotte de Witte, Lee K, Majid Jordan and more.

@ Waterfront Park, crssd.com

CRSSD (Isiah Jones)

3.13: B. Traits

Canadian DJ, producer and former BBC Radio 1 host Brianna Price (aka B. Traits) started her own record label, In:Toto, four years ago. Since, she’s released a handful of singles through it — Still Point, North Shore, Breathe Out, Basic Scenario, People’s Nation and Inside My Love. Berlin-based, Swedish DJ La Fleur also is on the bill.

@ Spin, spinnightclub.com

B. Traits (Courtesy photo)

3.13: Tiësto

Tijs Verwest, the AFTR:HRS Records founder, OMNIA regular, and legendary Dutch DJ known as Tiësto, returns to San Diego after a nine-month hiatus. The veteran global superstar kicked off the New Year by releasing the song My Frequency with Italian producer 7 Skies and vocal duo RebMoe. Verwest’s five-track remix album of 2019 single, BLUE (feat. Stevie Appleton), also dropped in January.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com/san-diego

Tiësto (Courtesy photo)

3.20: Dirty South

Serbian-born, Melbourne-based DJ/producer Dirty South (aka Dragan Roganovic) is known for his collaborations with the likes of David Guetta, Alesso, Axwell and others. Roganovic released his latest EP, Little Devious, last summer, and in November, he followed it up with new single, All I Need (feat. Marion Amira). As a bonus, L.A.-based DJ Wes James (aka Le Youth) also is on the bill.

@ Spin, spinnightclub.com

Dirty South (Courtesy photo)

3.21: Tube & Berger

Arndt Rörig and Marko Vidovic, aka German DJ/production duo Tube & Berger, return to Bang Bang after last playing there in August. While Rörig and Vidovic started in the punk scene, they broke into electronic music with the 2004 song, Straight Ahead, which featured The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde on vocals. Last year, the pair released a trio of new singles — Guess Who’s Jack, Revolution #4 and Talking All Crazy.

@ Bang Bang, bangbangsd.com

Tube Berger (Courtesy photo)

3.27: Dada Life

Another duo returning to America’s Finest City is Olle Cornéer and Stefan Engblom (aka Swedish DJ/production duo Dada Life). And while the pair continues to work together in the studio, Cornéer stopped touring in 2017, so it’s only been Engblom who has hit the road for live performances.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com/san-diego

Dada Life (Martin Adolfsson)

3.28: Mark Farina

Farina was last in San Diego as part of CRSSD’s September lineup. The founder of the highly influential Mushroom Jazz series returns indoors for another show in Little Italy. Farina teamed with frequent collaborator Homero Espinosa on new single, Best of Both Worlds, last month.

@ Music Box, musicboxsd.com

Mark Farina (Courtesy photo)

3.28: 4B

New Jersey-based DJ and producer Bobby McKeon (aka DJ 4B) has worked with the likes of Skrillex, Tiësto, and DJ Snake, as well as releasing tracks on both Diplo’s Mad Decent Records and Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records. But McKeon’s latest single, 4:22 (feat. Lenny), was released on his own 4B Records.

@ Bassmnt, bassmntsd.com