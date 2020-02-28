Your March concert calendar has arrived

Concerts headed to San Diego in March include Blake Shelton, Tame Impala, Flogging Molly, Pitbull and Celine Dion.

3.5: Robyn Hitchcock

One-time leader of English psych/folk punks The Soft Boys, Hitchcock released his Brendan Benson-produced, self-titled 21st album in 2017. Last year, the singer-songwriter followed it up with a pair of new singles, Take Off Your Bandages and Sunday Never Comes.

@ Casbah, casbahmusic.com

Robyn Hitchcock (Courtesy photo)

3.6: Black Violin

Viola player Wil B. and violin player Kev Marcus return once again to Escondido after releasing their latest full-length album, Take The Stairs. Currently on their Impossible tour, the classical-meets-hip-hop duo (who are rounded out on stage by drummer Nat Stokes and DJ SPS) will also be performing a special youth-oriented show earlier in the day.

@ California Center for the Arts, Escondido, artcenter.org

Black Violin (Mark Clennon)

3.6: Blake Shelton

The country music superstar and long-running judge on NBC’s The Voice released his latest compilation album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, last year. The Grammy-nominated singer brings his Friends and Heroes tour to San Diego, with The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina in tow.

@ Pechanga Arena, pechangaarenasd.com

Blake Shelton (Jeff Johnson Images)

3.6: The Growlers

The O.C.-based psych rockers released their sixth studio album, Natural Affair, last October. The group also founded of its own annual Beach Goth Fest, which happens later this year at the Hollywood Palladium.

@ SOMA, somasandiego.com

The Growlers (Taylor Bonin)

3.7: moe.

Last time through town, Buffalo, N.Y.’s jam-scene stalwarts took over the Belly Up for a couple of nights that doubled as bohemian bacchanals. And while that was only two years ago, band founders Chuck Garvey, Rob Derhak and the rest of moe. still haven’t released any new music since 2014’s No Guts, No Glory. Just spin baby, spin!

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

moe. (Keith Griner)

3.9: Tame Impala

Who says rock music is dead? And even if it is barely showing a pulse these days, don’t tell that to Australian psych-rocker Kevin Parker. As Grammy-nominated act Tame Impala, Parker released his fourth studio album, The Slow Rush, on Valentine’s Day. The San Diego show kicks off a Tame Impala world tour that also makes stops in Mexico, New Zealand, England and Canada.

@ Pechanga Arena, pechangaarenasd.com

Tame Impala (Courtesy photo)

3.11: Dan Deacon

The idiosyncratic Maryland-based electronic composer is anything but a novelty act. While parts of his live show sometimes become a cross between an old school tent revival and a grade school hokey-pokey, Deacon also has the chops for highbrow collaborations with groups like New York City Ballet and the L.A. Philharmonic.

@ Music Box, musicboxsd.com

Dan Deacon (Frank Hamilton)

3.12: Hot Snakes

After appearing at the San Diego Music Awards last year, local rock godfather Swami John Reis and longtime collaborator Rick Froberg bring their veteran act back for another hometown show. In 2018, the band released its first studio album in 14 years, Jericho Sirens, and followed it at the end of last year with a new single, Checkmate.

@ Belly Up, bellyup.com

Hot Snakes (Courtesy of the artist)

3.12: Ivy Queen

Puerto Rican reggaeton royalty, Ivy Queen (aka Martha Pesante Rodriguez) released her 10th studio album, Llegó la Queen, last year. It’s the first album of new music from the Grammy-nominated singer and actress since 2015’s Vendetta: The Project.

@ House of Blues, houseofblues.com/sandiego

Ivy Queen (Courtesy photo)

3.12: Flogging Molly

The Celtic punk septet released its sixth studio album (and first since 2011), Life Is Good, in 2017 and spent last summer on a co-headlining tour with Social Distortion. Former pro skater, longtime North County resident, and local business owner Matt Hensley continues to play accordion in the band.

@ Harrah’s, harrahssocal.com

Flogging Molly (Getty Images)

3.14: Delta Spirit

Another band with local ties, indie stompers Delta Spirit returns to the Belly Up after taking an extended hiatus while lead singer Matthew Logan Vasquez delivered a trio of solo albums. Delta Spirit hasn’t made any music together since the deluxe edition of its fourth album, Into the Wide, was released in 2014. And this is the first run of shows for the band in over four years. Welcome back!

@ Belly Up, bellyup.com

Delta Spirit (Courtesy photo)

3.15: Pitbull

After performing at the San Diego County Fair last summer, Mr. Worldwide returns to Temecula for another appearance at the casino where he played in 2018. The rapper born Armando Christian Pérez released his 11th studio album, Libertad 548, at the end of last year which features appearances from Ludacris, Daddy Yankee, Blake Shelton, Lil Jon, Prince Royce and others.

@ Pechanga, pechanga.com

Pitbull (Amy Harris/Invision/Associated Press)

3.19: Louis XIV

Following last year’s appearance at the Just Like Heaven Festival alongside bands like Phoenix, MGMT and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, these local on-again, off-again rockers have decided to hit the road together one more time for real. This new tour coincides with the 15th anniversary of its 2005 sophomore album (and major label debut), The Best Little Secrets Are Kept.

@ Music Box, musicboxsd.com

From left: Brian Karscig, Mark Maigaard, James Armbrust, Jason Hill of Louis XIV (Phil Mucci/Atlantic Records)

3.19: Prince Royce

The bachata superstar released his sixth studio album, Alter Ego, just last month. The 23-track, two-disc collection features guest appearances by Marc Anthony, DaniLeigh, Wisin & Yandel, Zion & Lennox and Manuel Turizo.

@ Sycuan, sycuan.com

Prince Royce (Courtesy photo)

3.21: RJD2

Two years ago, veteran Philadelphia-based DJ and hip-hop producer Ramble Jon Krohn (aka RJD2) released a pair of albums: Tendrils (as his instrumental side project, The Insane Warrior) and In Rare Form, Vol. 2, an 18-track follow-up to his 2004 compilation of then-unreleased compositions. Krohn returned in January with a new single, No Helmet Up Indianola, and even more new music is said to be on the way.

@ Music Box, musicboxsd.com

RJD2 (Courtesy photo)

3.21: Algiers

This politically charged, Atlanta-bred, London-born quartet recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform the new song, Dispossession. It comes from the band’s third studio album, There is No Year, which was released in January.

@ Casbah, casbahmusic.com

Algiers (Christian Hogstedt)

3.23: San Diego Music Awards

San Diego’s best and brightest artists return to the latest downtown home of the SDMAs for their chance to pick up some well-deserved hardware. Among the nominees this year are Switchfoot, The Frights, Hirie, blink-182, Evan Diamond, Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact, The Schizophonics, Earthless, Mattson 2, Cattle Decapitation, Parker Meridien, and dozens of others. The show organizers will also present the late, great Country Dick Montana (The Beat Farmers) with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

@ House of Blues, houseofblues.com/sandiego

3.23: Grouplove

Last seen around these parts at the 2016 KAABOO festival — which, not coincidentally, was around the same time that they released their third studio album, Big Mess — this L.A. based quintet of indie rockers are back on the road, and back with a new album, Healer, set for release this month.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Grouplove (Jeffrey Paul Gunthart)

3.24: Holy F*ck

It’s a shame that their questionable band name will never allow them to get the exposure they deserve, because this Canadian quartet of electronic math rockers just released what is likely their best album yet. January’s Deleter once again features the band’s potent mixture of manipulated synths and driving Krautrock, but it’s also their first with guest vocalists: Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor, Pond’s Nick Allbrook, and Liars’ Angus Andrew all make appearances.

@ Casbah, casbahmusic.com

Holy F*ck (Courtesy photo)

3.26: Adam Green

Gaining notoriety as half of anti-folk duo The Moldy Peaches with Kimya Dawson, singer, songwriter, and filmmaker Adam Green has mostly gone his own way since 2002. His latest album, last year’s Engine of Paradise, is his second solo effort after teaming with Binki Shapiro on the pair’s 2013 self-titled release.

@ Soda Bar, sodabarmusic.com

Adam Green (Pete Voelker)

3.27: Squirrel Nut Zippers

“It’s not a reunion, it’s a revival” said the swing-based collective’s bandleader Jimbo Mathus after he and drummer Chris Phillips reformed their group in 2016. Well, whatever it is, the throwback hipsters are heading back out on the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1995 debut album, The Inevitable.

@ Music Box, musicboxsd.com

Squirrel Nut Zippers (Courtesy photo)

3.28: Chaka Khan

The 10-time Grammy winner and undisputable “Queen of Funk” heads back to San Diego County after playing at Embarcadero Marina Park South last summer. Last year, Khan released her first new album of original material in more than a decade, Hello Happiness.

@ Pechanga, pechanga.com

Chaka Khan (Allen Cooley)

3.28: Snoh Aalegra

The Swedish, L.A.-based R&B singer/songwriter released her second album, - Ugh, those feels again, last August. The recent video for album single Whoa features Aalegra and Black Panther/Creed actor Michael B. Jordan.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Snoh Aalegra (IPW)

3.31: Celine Dion

The international mega-superstar just finished her nine-year residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas a few months ago — so how is she celebrating? By hitting the road, of course. And while it is Dion’s first world tour in over a decade, the multiple Grammy-winner did just release her 12th English-language album, Courage.

@ Pechanga Arena, pechangaarenasd.com