Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will open joint summer tour in San Diego; here are all the dates

The two bands, which first toured together in 1974 and are both Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, are re-teaming for a summer tour
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for a joint summer tour that comes 46 years after they first joined forces for a 1974 tour of Europe. Dubbed the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour, it will mark the first time the two bands have shared the stage in the United States.
Their 2020 concert trek will open June 19 at Chula Vista’s North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, just south of San Diego, and conclude Aug. 29 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. All dates and cities appear below, along with ticket information.
“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!” said Santana’s leader and namesake, Carlos Santana, in a statement issued Tuesday morning.
The Chula Vista venue where the tour will begin is barely 5 miles from the Mexican border city of Tijuana, where he came of musical age as a teenager playing in nightclubs and strip bars. In 1969, after moving to San Francisco, Carlos Santana led his band at the famed Woodstock festival in upstate New York.
Santana and his band were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, two years before the 2000 induction of the groundbreaking R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire.
Tickets for the joint Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire tour will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday through livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.
Pre-sales for Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire fan club members begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. and conclude Thursday at 10 p.m.
A pre-sale for Citi card members runs from noon Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday, while a Spotify, Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sale will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Radio stations in San Diego will also have a pre-sale during the same time period Thursday.
Ticket prices for the San Diego concert range from $29.50 to $299, plus service fees.
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire “Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour”
Friday, June 19, Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 20, Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium
Tuesday, June 23, Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 24, Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
Friday, June 26, Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Saturday, June 27, George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre
Tuesday, June 30, Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 1, Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Friday, July 3, Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sunday July 5 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tuesday, July 7, Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
Wednesday, July 8, Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Friday, July 10, Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Saturday, July 11, Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Sunday, July 12, Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater Summerfest Grounds
Wednesday, Aug. 5, Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park
Thursday, Aug. 6, Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Saturday, Aug. 8, Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, Aug. 9, Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Tuesday, Aug. 11, Montreal, QC Centre Bell
Wednesday, Aug. 12, Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Friday, Aug. 14, Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, Aug. 15, Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sunday, Aug. 16, Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, Aug. 19, Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Thursday, Aug. 20, Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Saturday, Aug. 22, Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Sunday, Aug. 23, Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Tuesday, Aug. 25, Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Wednesday, Aug. 26, Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Friday, Aug. 28, West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds
Saturday, Aug. 29, Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds