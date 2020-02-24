Hippie Sabotage, Dr. Dog and more concerts coming San Diego this week

2.28: Riot Ten

Texas-based dubstep/hardtrap DJ and producer Chris Wilson (aka Riot Ten) returns to San Diego after releasing a pair of EPs (Hype Or Die: Genesis (Remixes) and Hype Or Die: Sun City), as well as a full-length album — September’s 10-track Hype Or Die: Nightmares. With that much new music, he’d certainly be able to carry the night by himself. But fellow DJs G-Rex, Jessica Audiffred, Sharps and Throwdown are coming along anyway.

@ House of Blues, houseofblues.com/sandiego