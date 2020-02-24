Hippie Sabotage, Dr. Dog and more concerts coming San Diego this week

This week’s top concerts include Flor de Toloache, Lower Dens, Riot Ten, The Struts, Maya Jane Coles, Sudan Archives and SOB x RBE.
The Grammy-winning, all-female mariachi group returns to San Diego as a headliner after multiple recent trips as a support act. The latest album, Indestructible, was released last year and features appearances from the likes of John Legend, Miguel, Alex Cuba and more.
@ Casbah, casbahmusic.com
Still fronted by dynamic singer Jana Hunter, the Maryland-bred indie-pop duo released their fourth studio album, The Competition, last fall. It’s highlighted by the scathing political satire of lead single, Young Republicans, and finds the band at its most dance-y so far.
@ Soda Bar, sodabarmusic.com
CA-based sibling DJ and production duo Hippie Sabotage (aka Kevin and Jeff Saurer) are perhaps best known for remixing Swedish crooner Tove Lo’s breakthrough hit, Habits (Stay High). But it’s not like that’s the only thing they’re known for, either. Their 2016 hit Devil Eyes has well over 100 million views on YouTube and the pair released 10 new singles last year alone.
@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com
Texas-based dubstep/hardtrap DJ and producer Chris Wilson (aka Riot Ten) returns to San Diego after releasing a pair of EPs (Hype Or Die: Genesis (Remixes) and Hype Or Die: Sun City), as well as a full-length album — September’s 10-track Hype Or Die: Nightmares. With that much new music, he’d certainly be able to carry the night by himself. But fellow DJs G-Rex, Jessica Audiffred, Sharps and Throwdown are coming along anyway.
@ House of Blues, houseofblues.com/sandiego
The Philadelphia-based rock quintet heads back to the Observatory after last playing there two years ago. Last year, the band released the Critical 7”, two songs taken from the sessions for its 2018 album of the same name.
@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com
Perennial local radio station “special show” participants, the English rock quartet returns to San Diego for a big headlining show of its own. While the band hasn’t released an album since 2018’s sophomore effort, Young & Dangerous, there have been two nonalbum singles, Dancing In the Street and Pegasus Seiya.
@ SOMA, somasandiego.com
Sudan Archives, aka Cincinnati-bred, L.A.-based singer, songwriter and violinist Brittney Parks, released her debut full-length studio album, Athena, last November. It comes on the heels of a pair of critically acclaimed EPs, 2017’s self titled and 2018’s Sink, released on Stones Throw Records.
@ Casbah, casbahmusic.com
An acronym for Strictly Only Brothers x Real Boi Entertainment, Bay Area-based hip-hop trio SOB x RBE released its third studio album, Family Not a Group (a collaborative album with fellow Cali rapper Hit-Boy), last year.
@ SOMA, somasandiego.com