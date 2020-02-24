The Black Keys head to Chula Vista!

The bluesy rock band The Black Keys and country-music star Brad Paisley are both returning to San Diego for separate concerts at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Paisley will perform May 17 at the nearly 20,000-capacity venue in Chula Vista, while The Black Keys will perform there July 12.

The opening acts for Paisley are Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett.

The opening act for all dates on The Black Keys’s tour is blues-rock dynamo Gary Clark Jr. — who last month won three Grammy Awards for his album, “This Land.” Other opening acts will join The Black Keys and Clark for various dates, including former Muddy Magnolias’ singer Jessy Wilson, the Marcus King Band and country-soul vocal sensation Yola, who delivered a rousing San Diego performance Sunday night at the Music Box.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Online pre-sales for both concerts begin Thursday at 10 a.m. For more information, go to: livenation.com/venue/KovZpa2WZe/north-island-credit-union-amphitheatre-events

Ticket prices for Paisley’s concert range from $25.25 to $80 each, plus service fees.

Ticket prices for The Black Keys’ concert range from $29.50 to $499.50, plus service fees.