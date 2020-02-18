From country to hip-hop, here are this week’s top concert picks

This week’s top concerts include Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group, The Frogs, Miranda Lambert, Bingo Players, Spag Heddy and DJ Quik + Tha Dogg Pound.

2.19: Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group

The multiple-Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and horse enthusiast was just here last year with his Large Band. He returns once again with his Acoustic Group. Pretty sure it’s not as big, but don’t hold that against them.

@ California Center for the Arts, artcenter.org

Lyle Lovett (Louis A Raynor/JCMCC Inc. Photo)

2.21: The Frogs

Jimmy Flemion, along with his older brother Dennis, founded the controversial alt rock act in 1980. But after Dennis’ tragic death in 2012, the band has been on hiatus. Now with singer/songwriter Evan Dando (of Lemonheads fame) on board, Flemion is giving new life to the songs that made fans out of everyone from Billy Corgan and Sebastian Bach to Eddie Vedder and Beck.

@ Soda Bar, sodabarmusic.com

The Frogs (Courtesy photo)

2.21: Miranda Lambert

The multiaward-winning country music superstar released her seventh studio album, Wildcard, last November. It features a duet with fellow country siren Maren Morris on the track Way Too Pretty for Prison, and another song from the album, It All Comes Out in the Wash, was nominated for a Best Country Song Grammy.

@ Viejas Arena, viejasarena.com

Miranda Lambert (Courtesy photo)

2.21: Bingo Players

Originally a duo, Dutch DJ/producer Maarten Hoogstraten continues to perform under the moniker he once shared with former collaborator/co-founder of Hysteria Records, Paul Baumer. Since Baumer’s death in 2013, Hoogstraten has remixed Charlie Puth, Laidback Luke, Gorgon City, Hardwell and Camille Jones among others. Hoogstraten also has released more than a dozen original singles of his own.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com

Bingo Players (Courtesy photo)

2.22: Spag Heddy

Back at Bassmnt, Dutch-born, Spain-based DJ Mischa Reining spent the end of last year teaming with L.A.-based DJ/producer Dubloadz on the single, Blood of the Weak, as well as releasing one of his own, December’s Oh My! (VIP).

@ Bassmnt, bassmntsd.com

Stag Heddy (Courtesy photo)

2.22: DJ Quik + Tha Dogg Pound

DJ Quik, aka rapper and producer David Blake, has made a habit of coming through San Diego with a long list of fellow iconic hip-hoppers in tow. Recent trips have included shows with Warren G, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, and most recently, Scarface. He keeps the tradition alive with this new show featuring an appearance from the West Coast duo of Kurupt and Daz Dillinger.

@ House of Blues, houseofblues.com/sandiego