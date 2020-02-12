Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Music

San Diego County Fair adds Melissa Etheridge, Brett Eldredge, Ozomatli and more to Grandstand concert lineup

Melissa Etheridge In Concert - Gainesville, GA
Melissa Etheridge, shown above at a 2018 concert in Georgia, will perform at the San Diego County Fair this summer.
(Photo by Paras Griffin / Getty Images)

Other new additions range from Goo Goo Dolls and Groupo Intocable to War and Daughtry

By George Varga
Feb. 12, 2020
4:19 PM
The San Diego County Fair’s 2020 Toyota Concert Series on the Grandstand Stage lineup has nearly doubled.

Nine new performers have been announced for the series, including Melissa Etheridge, country singer Brett Eldredge, regional Mexican music favorites La Adictiva Banda San Jose de Mesillas and the rock bands Goo Goo Dolls and Daughtry.

They join the 10 previously announced acts, which range from The Flaming Lips and TLC to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Isley Brothers and Cheap Trick.

The full list of new and previously announced Grandstand concert performers and dates appears below, along with ticket information.

Ticket for the newly announced shows go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ O’Brien Gate Box Office, starting on April 1.

New Grandstand Stage concerts

Tuesday, June 9: Melissa Etheridge, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $39-$54; dinner package available

Sunday, June 14: Grupo Intocable, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $44-$65

Saturday, June 20: Goo Goo Dolls, ticket prices are $39-$60; dinner package available

Sunday, June 21: La Adictiva Banda San Jose de Mesillas, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $44-$65

Tuesday, June 23: War, with Ozomatli, show begins at 7 p.m.; GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $44-$60

Friday, June 26: Brett Eldredge, ticket prices are $39-$74; dinner package available

Saturday, June 27: 16th Annual Gospel Festival featuring John P. Kee with Todd Dulaney, show begins at 7 p.m.; GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $45-$57

Sunday, June 28: Calibre 50, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $44-$70

Wednesday, July 1: Daughtry, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $36-$47

Previously announced Grandstand Stage concerts

Friday, June 5: The Isley Brothers, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $41-$56; dinner package available

Saturday, June 6: TLC, ticket prices are $29-$75

Sunday, June 7: Hombres G, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $41-$74

Wednesday, June 10: Styx, ticket prices are $24-$75; dinner package available

Thursday, June 11: Martina McBride, ticket prices are $24-$90; dinner package available

Friday, June 12: Train, ticket prices are $61-$97; dinner package available

Tuesday, June 16: The Flaming Lips, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $41-$56

Thursday, June 18: Cheap Trick, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $56-$70; dinner package available

Sunday, July 5: Los Enanitos Verdes, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $41-$74

MusicThings To DoEvents
George Varga
Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2018 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.” Varga lives with his wife in North Park.
