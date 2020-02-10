Dashboard Confessional is in town this week, along with Steve Aoki, Party Favor and more

This week’s top concerts include Sinead O’Connor, Murder By Death, and Beethoven vs. Coldplay, as well as LED Anniversary.
The Irish singer-songwriter of Nothing Compares 2 U fame changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat when she converted to Islam in 2018, but still performs and records under the one she was given at birth. Sadaqat hasn’t released an album since 2014, but continues to be a draw, selling out shows, like this one, around the globe.
@ Belly Up, bellyup.com
Although he now looks like he plays mandolin for Mumford and Sons, everyone’s favorite emo poster boy Chris Carrabba returns to San Diego for a two-night stand. Last month’s 20-song The Best Ones of the Best Ones is the first greatest hits collection for Dashboard Confessional and includes fan favorites like Stolen, Hands Down, Vindicated and Screaming Infidelities.
@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com
The Indiana-bred indie rock/folk act released its eighth studio album, The Other Shore, in 2018, but hits the road this year to celebrate its 20th anniversary. While new music is said to be on the horizon, the band did drop two remixes of its latest single, Bloom, in 2019.
@ Belly Up, bellyup.com
Let’s face it — if Beethoven and Coldplay were to really square off, the chart-topping English quintet would be the victors. After all, it’d be five against one, and Beethoven didn’t know jiujitsu. But in this case, it’s just composer/conductor Steve Hackman mashing up Beethoven’s Eroica with Coldplay lyrics as part of the Symphony’s ongoing celebration of the iconic composer’s 250th birthday celebration.
@ Jacobs Music Center at Copley Symphony Hall, sandiegosymphony.org
L.A.-based DJ Dylan Ragland (aka Party Favor) is such a San Diego regular, it’s a bit surprising that he waited this long into 2020 to make his first appearance. He’ll help cure any Valentine hangovers by playing cuts from his 2019 debut, full-length album, Layers. The 11-track collection finds Ragland collaborating with the likes of A$AP Ferg, Rich The Kid, Juicy J and more.
@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com
Aoki, another San Diego and OMNIA regular, was just here in December. The founder of Dim Mak Records, Grammy-nominated DJ, and entrepreneur makes a quick return while waiting on the official release of his sixth full-length collection, Neon Future IV. He’s been talking about it for a year, and a 10-track playlist featuring collaborations with everyone from Backstreet Boys to South Korean boy band Monsta X has been confirmed, so it should be on its way soon.
@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com
After back-to-back years featuring acts like Madeon, RL Grime, Brohug, 4B and Malaa at this annual event, LED ups the ante with its ninth anniversary show. The latest 18+, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. blowout features Boombox Cartel (L.A.-based DJ Americo Garcia), Deorro (L.A.-based DJ and producer Erick Orrosquieta), San Holo (Dutch DJ Sander van Dijck), Joyryde (English DJ/producer John Ford) and more.
@ Pechanga Arena, pechangaarenasd.com