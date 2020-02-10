Dashboard Confessional is in town this week, along with Steve Aoki, Party Favor and more

2.16: Steve Aoki

Aoki, another San Diego and OMNIA regular, was just here in December. The founder of Dim Mak Records, Grammy-nominated DJ, and entrepreneur makes a quick return while waiting on the official release of his sixth full-length collection, Neon Future IV. He’s been talking about it for a year, and a 10-track playlist featuring collaborations with everyone from Backstreet Boys to South Korean boy band Monsta X has been confirmed, so it should be on its way soon.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com