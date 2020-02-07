John Legend announces 2020 ‘Bigger Love’ concert tour, which will conclude in San Diego

Fresh from his Super Bowl TV commercial with wife Christy Tiegen, the Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar- and Tony Award-winning troubadour will perform at SDSU’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheatre in September
John Legend will conclude his 2020 tour with a Sept. 25 concert at San Diego State University’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheatre.
The tour opens Aug. 12 in Texas at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie and includes a Sept. 22 show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
Ticket information appears below for the San Diego show, along with the full list of tour dates and related information.
The Thursday morning announcement of Legend’s tour comes just four days after the debut of an automobile commercial that Legend co-starred in with his wife, Christy Tiegen, during Sunday’s Super Bowl telecast.
The 41-year-old singer, songwriter and band leader is an 11-time Grammy Award-winner. In 2015, he and rapper Common won an Oscar for “Glory,” the theme song for the movie “Selma.”
Legend is also a two-time Emmy Award winner and a one-time Tony Award winner. His most recent record, the romantic ballad “Conversations in the Dark,” was released in January.
Tickets for Legend’s Sept. 25 SDSU concert and other dates on his tour go on sale to the general public Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. A pre-sale will begin Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.
Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $349.50 each, plus service charges. At least four VIP packages are available online for all of his tour dates at cidentertainment.com/events/john-legend-tour/
John Legend “Bigger Love” tour dates
Aug 12 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Aug 13 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre
Aug 15 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
Aug 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug 18 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
Aug 19 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug 21 Washington, DC Wolf Trap - Filene Center
Aug 22 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Aug 24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Aug 27 Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House
Aug 28 Lenox, MA Tanglewood - Koussevitzky Music Shed
Aug 29 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
Aug 31 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Sep 02 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Sep 03 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sep 05 Dayton, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights
Sep 06 Chicago, IL Ravinia Festival
Sep 10 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle
Sep 11 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle
Sep 13 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sep 14 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
Sep 16 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre
Sep 17 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
Sep 19 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sep 20 Tucson, AZ Casino Del Sol - Ava Amphitheater
Sep 22 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Sep 25 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre