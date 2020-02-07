John Legend announces 2020 ‘Bigger Love’ concert tour, which will conclude in San Diego

John Legend will conclude his 2020 tour with a Sept. 25 concert at San Diego State University’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheatre.

The tour opens Aug. 12 in Texas at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie and includes a Sept. 22 show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ticket information appears below for the San Diego show, along with the full list of tour dates and related information.

The Thursday morning announcement of Legend’s tour comes just four days after the debut of an automobile commercial that Legend co-starred in with his wife, Christy Tiegen, during Sunday’s Super Bowl telecast.

The 41-year-old singer, songwriter and band leader is an 11-time Grammy Award-winner. In 2015, he and rapper Common won an Oscar for “Glory,” the theme song for the movie “Selma.”

Legend is also a two-time Emmy Award winner and a one-time Tony Award winner. His most recent record, the romantic ballad “Conversations in the Dark,” was released in January.

Tickets for Legend’s Sept. 25 SDSU concert and other dates on his tour go on sale to the general public Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. A pre-sale will begin Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $349.50 each, plus service charges. At least four VIP packages are available online for all of his tour dates at cidentertainment.com/events/john-legend-tour/

Aug 12 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Aug 13 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

Aug 15 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 18 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

Aug 19 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug 21 Washington, DC Wolf Trap - Filene Center

Aug 22 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Aug 24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Aug 27 Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House

Aug 28 Lenox, MA Tanglewood - Koussevitzky Music Shed

Aug 29 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

Aug 31 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Sep 02 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sep 03 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep 05 Dayton, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sep 06 Chicago, IL Ravinia Festival

Sep 10 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle

Sep 11 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle

Sep 13 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sep 14 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

Sep 16 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre

Sep 17 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Sep 19 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sep 20 Tucson, AZ Casino Del Sol - Ava Amphitheater

Sep 22 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Sep 25 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre