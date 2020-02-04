Juanes announces Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour, including San Diego and Temecula shows

Juanes, the world’s biggest male Latin-rock star not named Carlos Santana, will launch his 2020 North American Más Futuro Que Pasado Tour in April in Indianapolis.

The tour, which has a spring leg and a fall leg, concludes with an Oct. 25 concert at Pechanga Resort & Casino. It will also include an Oct. 16 show at San Diego State University’s Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre.

All tour dates and ticket information appear below. The tour takes its name from Juanes’ eighth solo studio album, “Más Futuro Que Pasado,” which finds him mixing such traditional Colombian music styles as vallenato and cumbia with trap and reggaeton.

Since releasing his debut solo album in 2000, the Colombian singer, songwriter, band leader and social activist has won a field-leading 23 Latin Grammy Awards. He has also won two Grammys, including one for his 2008 “MTV Unplugged Deluxe Edition” album.

Tickets for Juanes’ 2020 North American tour go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time through ticketmaster.com and lovenation.com. A pre-sale for Citi card members runs from noon today through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Ticket prices have not yet been announced for the tour, which is being produced almost in its entirety by Live Nation.

April 14 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

April 16 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

April 17 Providence, RI The Strand Ballroom & Theatre*

April 18, Washington, DC MGM National Harbor

April 21 Boston, MA House of Blues

April 23 Montreal, QC MTELUS

April 24 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

April 25 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

April 27 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

April 28 Omaha, NE Ralston Arena

April 29 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*

May 1 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

May 3 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live*

May 5 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

May 7 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

May 9 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre

May 10 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Sept. 23 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Sept. 25 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center

Sept. 26 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

Sept. 27 Dallas, TX Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 29 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

Oct. 1 Midland, TX La Hacienda Event Center*

Oct. 2 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre

Oct. 3 Tucson, AZ Ava Amphitheater*

Oct. 5 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

Oct. 6 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall at Eccles Theater*

Oct. 8 Spokane, WA Marlin Woodson Theater at The Fox

Oct. 9 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House

Oct. 10 Kennewick, WA Toyota Arena

Oct. 11 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

Oct. 15 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 16 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 Primm, NV Star of the Desert Arena

Oct. 18 San Francisco, CA SF Masonic Auditorium

Oct. 22 Fresno, CA Saroyan Theatre

Oct. 23 Santa Ynez, CA Chumash Casino Resort*

Oct. 24 Santa Ynez, CA Chumash Casino Resort*

Oct. 25 Temecula, CA Pechanga Theater, Pechanga Resort & Casino

*not a Live Nation date

