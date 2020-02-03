Buy tickets to this week’s San Diego concerts ASAP

Top music performances in San Diego this week include Dermot Kennedy, The New Pornographers, Caifanes, Atmosphere, Armin van Buuren, Tritonal, Jauz, Wynonna, Garza and TonyMac.

2.3: Dermot Kennedy

No, that’s not a typo. The Irish singer-songwriter is playing an outdoor ven ue here in February. Kennedy’s debut album, Without Fear, was released last October and he is currently on a North American tour of the same name. Fans in San Diego, which seems to be hosting the only roofless stop on this run, should be able to buy tickets to this show without fear — that is, as long as they have a really warm jacket.

@ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, as.sdsu.edu/calcoast

Dermot Kennedy (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

2.4: The New Pornographers

The long-running Canadian indie rock collective, which boasts crooner Neko Case as a member, released its eighth studio album, In the Morse Code of Brake Lights, last September. It is the band’s second album without founding singer-songwriter Dan Bejar, but does feature one track (Need Some Giants) co-written by Bejar and bandleader A. C. Newman.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

The New Pornographers (Courtesy photo)

2.5: Caifanes

After a 16-year hiatus, the Rock-en-Español godfathers reunited in 2011 for an appearance at Coachella. Four of the five original band members have performed together since, and the influential Mexico City group celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2017. Last year, Caifanes released a new single, Heridos, its first new song in 25 years.

Advertisement

@ House of Blues, houseofblues.com/sandiego

Caifanes (CLayton Hauck HOY Chicago)

2.5: Atmosphere

Veteran Minneapolis-based hip-hop duo Slug (rapper Sean Daley) and Ant (DJ/producer Anthony Davis) really do love the Observatory! Returning to the venue nearly one year from last playing there (and for the umpteenth time), the pair circles back with new album, Whenever. The 12-song collection is their 10th together and features appearances from Murs, Gifted Gab, Nikki Jean and more.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Atmosphere (Courtesy photo)

2.5: Armin van Buuren

For his latest San Diego stop, the veteran Dutch DJ, co-founder of Armada Music, radio host, and Grammy nominee gets out of the clubs and into the big room at SOMA. Last year, van Buuren released his seventh studio album, the massive 28-track Balance, which features guest appearances from the likes of Above & Beyond, BT, Ne-Yo, Sam Martin, Luke Bond, Matluck, HALIENE and more.

@ SOMA, somasandiego.com

Armin van Buuren (Courtesy photo)

2.7: Tritonal

Texas-based DJ/producer duo Tritonal (aka David Reed and Chad Cisneros) made their real breakthrough partnering with The Chainsmokers on the 2015 hit single, Until You Were Gone. Last summer, the pair released their third full-length studio album, U & Me, featuring Sultan + Shepard, Rachel Platten, Apek and more.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com

Tritonal (Jason Fenmore/OHDAGYO.com)

Advertisement

2.8: Jauz

You have to love seeing DJs getting their own headlining shows in big rooms. L.A.-based DJ and producer Jauz (aka Sam Vogel) is as deserving of the upgrade as anyone, having successfully remixed Marshmello, deadmau5, Calvin Harris, Porter Robinson, DJ Snake, Ed Sheeran and more. Vogel’s latest single, January’s Bring Em Back with TYNAN, comes from his just-released new EP, Dangerous Waters.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Jauz (Courtesy photo)

2.8: Wynonna

Although the country superstar released her eighth studio album, Wynonna & The Big Noise, in 2016, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that she hasn’t released any new material since. The album, which featured collaborations with Susan Tedeschi, Jason Isbell and Derek Trucks, was her first collection of original material since 2003’s What the World Needs Now Is Love.

@ Magnolia Performing Arts Center, magnoliasandiego.com

Wynonna (Courtesy photo)

2.8: Garza

It’s tour kickoff time! Garza, aka Rob Garza — half of electro-chill duo Thievery Corporation, will start his 16-date Where The Moon Hides run with an inaugural show in San Diego. The new tour is in celebration of Garza’s debut five-track EP with the same name, which was released in November.

@ Music Box, musicboxsd.com

Advertisement

Garza (Andrzej Liguz)

2.8: TobyMac

What do you do if you love hip-hop but are worried that its questionable lyrics are going to taint your soul? Well, you listen to multiple-Grammy-winning rapper/singer TobyMac, of course. The former member of Christian trio DC Talk has cranked out solo gospel-rap records since 2001. His latest, last year’s The St. Nemele Collab Sessions, finds the artist (born Kevin McKeehan) joining forces with other Christian performers to remake songs from his 2018 eighth studio album, The Elements.

@ Pechanga Arena, pechangaarenasd.com

TobyMac (Courtesy photo)

More...

Your February concert calendar has arrived