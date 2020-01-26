Let’s get loud! This week’s top concerts

Top performances in San Diego this week include The Marcus King Band, King Princess, Mattiel, Hayley Kiyoko, Wolf Parade and more.

1.27: The Marcus King Band

The 23-year-old namesake for these South Carolina-based blues rockers spent his youth as a sideman in his father’s band. Now the singer, songwriter and guitarist has a band of his own, and it released its third album, Carolina Confessions, in 2018. And for whatever reason, if you can’t make it to Solana Beach, King and his crew also play the next night at Music Box.

@ Belly Up, bellyup.com

The Marcus King Band (David McClister)

1.28: King Princess

Mikaela Straus, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter known as King Princess, is in the middle of an amazing run. In October, she released her highly anticipated debut studio album, Cheap Queen, on Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records. And in November, she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live when former beloved cast member Will Ferrell came back to host for the fifth time.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Brooklyn singer/songwriter Mikaela Straus, also known by her stage name King Princess, performs on the Mojave Stage on day one of the Coachella Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio on Friday, April 12, 2019. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

1.28: Mattiel

Atlanta rockers Mattiel, fronted by singer, songwriter and namesake Mattiel Brown, released their second album, Satis Factory, last summer. And Brown recently co-directed the video for the band’s latest single from the album, Millionaire. Canadian singer Calvin Love opens the show.

@ Soda Bar, sodabarmusic.com

Mattiel (Courtesy photo)

1.29: Hayley Kiyoko

L.A.-based singer and actress Hayley Kiyoko returns to San Diego after kicking off her Expectations Tour here in 2018. Kiyoko, who currently also stars on the Facebook Watch series Five Points, is once again starting her latest run of dates in America’s Finest City. This one, called the I’m Too Sensitive For This Sh*t Tour, takes its name from the title of her upcoming sophomore album, set for release later this year.

@ SOMA, somasandiego.com

Hayley Kiyoko (Amanda Charchian)

1.31: Wolf Parade

After a five-year hiatus, the Canadian indie rockers reunited in 2016 and released their fourth full-length album on Sub Pop Records, Cry Cry Cry, a year later. Their fifth, the upcoming Thin Mind, is set for release later this month.

@ Belly Up, bellyup.com

Wolf Parade (Pamela Evelyn & Joseph Yarmush)