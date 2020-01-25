The best EDM + DJ performances in February

DJ and EDM performances coming to San Diego in February include Party Favor, Steve Aoki, Hippie Sabotage, Maya Jane Coles and more.

2.1: Com Truise

Last year, New York-bred, L.A.-based DJ/producer Seth Haley (aka Com Truise) played a show at the Music Box in Little Italy. He returns to the cozier confines of Bang Bang, still promoting his fifth EP, the nine-track Persuasion System. In December, he released remixes for the album’s title track done by Danish DJ Anastasia Kristensen.

@ Bang Bang, bangbangsd.com

Com Truise (Courtesy photo)

2.1: Mark Sixma

Dutch trance DJ and producer Mark Sixma had an incredibly busy 2019. In addition to his new The World of Six EP, Sixma released a new single, The Bass, as well as remixes for three songs from the EP and a handful of older tracks. In January, he paired with M6 for the KhoMha remix of Fade 2 Black.

Advertisement

@ Spin, spinnightclub.com

Mark Sixma (Courtesy photo)

2.5: Armin van Buuren

For his latest San Diego stop, the veteran Dutch DJ, co-founder of Armada Music, radio host, and Grammy nominee gets out of the clubs and into the big room at SOMA. Last year, van Buuren released his seventh studio album, the massive 28-track Balance, which features guest appearances from the likes of Above & Beyond, BT, Ne-Yo, Sam Martin, Luke Bond, Matluck, HALIENE and more.

@ SOMA, somasandiego.com

Advertisement

Armin van Buuren (Courtesy photo)

2.7: Tritonal

Texas-based DJ/producer duo Tritonal (aka David Reed and Chad Cisneros) made their real breakthrough partnering with The Chainsmokers on the 2015 hit single, Until You Were Gone. Last summer, the pair released their third full-length studio album, U & Me, featuring Sultan + Shepard, Rachel Platten, Apek and more.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com

Tritonal (Jason Fenmore/OHDAGYO.com)

2.8: Jauz

You have to love seeing DJs getting their own headlining shows in big rooms. L.A.-based DJ and producer Jauz (aka Sam Vogel) is as deserving of the upgrade as anyone, having successfully remixed Marshmello, deadmau5, Calvin Harris, Porter Robinson, DJ Snake, Ed Sheeran and more. Vogel’s latest single, January’s Bring Em Back with TYNAN, comes from his just-released new EP, Dangerous Waters.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Jauz (Courtesy photo)

2.15: Party Favor

L.A.-based DJ Dylan Ragland (aka Party Favor) is such a San Diego regular, it’s a bit surprising that he waited this long into 2020 to make his first appearance. He’ll help cure any Valentine hangovers by playing cuts from his 2019 debut, full-length album, Layers. The 11-track collection finds Ragland collaborating with the likes of A$AP Ferg, Rich The Kid, Juicy J and more.

Advertisement

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com

Party Favor (Koury Angelo)

2.16: Steve Aoki

Aoki, another San Diego and OMNIA regular, was just here in December. The founder of Dim Mak Records, Grammy-nominated DJ, and entrepreneur makes a quick return while waiting on the official release of his sixth full-length collection, Neon Future IV. He’s been talking about it for a year, and a 10-track playlist featuring collaborations with everyone from Backstreet Boys to South Korean boy band Monsta X has been confirmed, so it should be on its way soon.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com

Steve Aoki (Courtesy photo)

2.16: LED Anniversary

After back-to-back years featuring acts like Madeon, RL Grime, Brohug, 4B and Malaa at this annual event, LED ups the ante with its ninth anniversary show. The latest 18+, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. blowout features Boombox Cartel (L.A.-based DJ Americo Garcia), Deorro (L.A.-based DJ and producer Erick Orrosquieta), San Holo (Dutch DJ Sander van Dijck), Joyryde (English DJ/producer John Ford) and more.

@ Pechanga Arena, pechangaarenasd.com

Boombox Cartel (Courtesy photo)

Advertisement

2.21: Bingo Players

Originally a duo, Dutch DJ/producer Maarten Hoogstraten continues to perform under the moniker he once shared with former collaborator/co-founder of Hysteria Records, Paul Baumer. Since Baumer’s death in 2013, Hoogstraten has remixed Charlie Puth, Laidback Luke, Gorgon City, Hardwell and Camille Jones among others. Hoogstraten also has released more than a dozen original singles of his own.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com

Bingo Players (Courtesy photo)

2.22: Spag Heddy

Back at Bassmnt, Dutch-born, Spain-based DJ Mischa Reining spent the end of last year teaming with L.A.-based DJ/producer Dubloadz on the single, Blood of the Weak, as well as releasing one of his own, December’s Oh My! (VIP).

@ Bassmnt, bassmntsd.com

Stag Heddy (Courtesy photo)

2.27: Hippie Sabotage

CA-based sibling DJ and production duo Hippie Sabotage (aka Kevin and Jeff Saurer) are perhaps best known for remixing Swedish crooner Tove Lo’s breakthrough hit, Habits (Stay High). But it’s not like that’s the only thing they’re known for, either. Their 2016 hit Devil Eyes has well over 100 million views on YouTube and the pair released 10 new singles last year alone.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Hippie Sabotage (Courtesy photo)

2.28: Riot Ten

Texas-based dubstep/hardtrap DJ and producer Chris Wilson (aka Riot Ten) returns to San Diego after releasing a pair of EPs (Hype Or Die: Genesis (Remixes) and Hype Or Die: Sun City), as well as a full-length album — September’s 10-track Hype Or Die: Nightmares. With that much new music, he’d certainly be able to carry the night by himself. But fellow DJs G-Rex, Jessica Audiffred, Sharps and Throwdown are coming along anyway.

@ House of Blues, houseofblues.com/sandiego

Riot Ten (Matty Vee)

2.29: Maya Jane Coles

This superb, heavy-hitting house DJ has been here to play events like Groundwater at Petco Park and the CRSSD Festival, but it’s been awhile since she was in town to just do a show of her own. Last Year, Coles released her latest LP, Full Circle, as Nocturnal Sunshine. Highly recommended.

@ Spin, spinnightclub.com