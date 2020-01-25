Your February concert calendar has arrived

Concerts headed to San Diego in February include Dashboard Confessional, Miranda Lambert, Dr. Dog and more.

2.3: Dermot Kennedy

No, that’s not a typo. The Irish singer-songwriter is playing an outdoor venue here in February. Kennedy’s debut album, Without Fear, was released last October and he is currently on a North American tour of the same name. Fans in San Diego, which seems to be hosting the only roofless stop on this run, should be able to buy tickets to this show without fear — that is, as long as they have a really warm jacket.

@ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, as.sdsu.edu/calcoast

Dermot Kennedy (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

2.4: The New Pornographers

The long-running Canadian indie rock collective, which boasts crooner Neko Case as a member, released its eighth studio album, In the Morse Code of Brake Lights, last September. It is the band’s second album without founding singer-songwriter Dan Bejar, but does feature one track (Need Some Giants) co-written by Bejar and bandleader A. C. Newman.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

The New Pornographers (Courtesy photo)

2.5: Caifanes

After a 16-year hiatus, the Rock-en-Español godfathers reunited in 2011 for an appearance at Coachella. Four of the five original band members have performed together since, and the influential Mexico City group celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2017. Last year, Caifanes released a new single, Heridos, its first new song in 25 years.

@ House of Blues, houseofblues.com/sandiego

Caifanes (CLayton Hauck HOY Chicago)

2.5: Atmosphere

Veteran Minneapolis-based hip-hop duo Slug (rapper Sean Daley) and Ant (DJ/producer Anthony Davis) really do love the Observatory! Returning to the venue nearly one year from last playing there (and for the umpteenth time), the pair circles back with new album, Whenever. The 12-song collection is their 10th together and features appearances from Murs, Gifted Gab, Nikki Jean and more.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Atmosphere (Courtesy photo)

2.8: Wynonna

Although the country superstar released her eighth studio album, Wynonna & The Big Noise, in 2016, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that she hasn’t released any new material since. The album, which featured collaborations with Susan Tedeschi, Jason Isbell and Derek Trucks, was her first collection of original material since 2003’s What the World Needs Now Is Love.

@ Magnolia Performing Arts Center, magnoliasandiego.com

Wynonna (Courtesy photo)

2.8: Garza

It’s tour kickoff time! Garza, aka Rob Garza — half of electro-chill duo Thievery Corporation, will start his 16-date Where The Moon Hides run with an inaugural show in San Diego. The new tour is in celebration of Garza’s debut five-track EP with the same name, which was released in November.

@ Music Box, musicboxsd.com

Garza (Andrzej Liguz)

2.8: TobyMac

What do you do if you love hip-hop but are worried that its questionable lyrics are going to taint your soul? Well, you listen to multiple-Grammy-winning rapper/singer TobyMac, of course. The former member of Christian trio DC Talk has cranked out solo gospel-rap records since 2001. His latest, last year’s The St. Nemele Collab Sessions, finds the artist (born Kevin McKeehan) joining forces with other Christian performers to remake songs from his 2018 eighth studio album, The Elements.

@ Pechanga Arena, pechangaarenasd.com

TobyMac (Courtesy photo)

2.11: Sinead O’Connor

The Irish singer-songwriter of Nothing Compares 2 U fame changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat when she converted to Islam in 2018, but still performs and records under the one she was given at birth. Sadaqat hasn’t released an album since 2014, but continues to be a draw, selling out shows, like this one, around the globe.

@ Belly Up, bellyup.com

Sinead O’Conner (Donal Moloney)

2.11 and 2.12: Dashboard Confessional

Although he now looks like he plays mandolin for Mumford and Sons, everyone’s favorite emo poster boy Chris Carrabba returns to San Diego for a two-night stand. Last month’s 20-song The Best Ones of the Best Ones is the first greatest hits collection for Dashboard Confessional and includes fan favorites like Stolen, Hands Down, Vindicated and Screaming Infidelities.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Dashboard Confessional (Courtesy photo)

2.13: Murder By Death

The Indiana-bred indie rock/folk act released its eighth studio album, The Other Shore, in 2018, but hits the road this year to celebrate its 20th anniversary. While new music is said to be on the horizon, the band did drop two remixes of its latest single, Bloom, in 2019.

@ Belly Up, bellyup.com

Murder By Death (Courtesy photo)

2.15: Beethoven vs. Coldplay

Let’s face it — if Beethoven and Coldplay were to really square off, the chart-topping English quintet would be the victors. After all, it’d be five against one, and Beethoven didn’t know jiujitsu. But in this case, it’s just composer/conductor Steve Hackman mashing up Beethoven’s Eroica with Coldplay lyrics as part of the Symphony’s ongoing celebration of the iconic composer’s 250th birthday celebration.

@ Jacobs Music Center at Copley Symphony Hall, sandiegosymphony.org

2.19: Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group

The multiple-Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and horse enthusiast was just here last year with his Large Band. He returns once again with his Acoustic Group. Pretty sure it’s not as big, but don’t hold that against them.

@ California Center for the Arts, artcenter.org

Lyle Lovett (Louis A Raynor/JCMCC Inc. Photo)

2.21: The Frogs

Jimmy Flemion, along with his older brother Dennis, founded the controversial alt rock act in 1980. But after Dennis’ tragic death in 2012, the band has been on hiatus. Now with singer/songwriter Evan Dando (of Lemonheads fame) on board, Flemion is giving new life to the songs that made fans out of everyone from Billy Corgan and Sebastian Bach to Eddie Vedder and Beck.

@ Soda Bar, sodabarmusic.com

The Frogs (Courtesy photo)

2.21: Miranda Lambert

The multiaward-winning country music superstar released her seventh studio album, Wildcard, last November. It features a duet with fellow country siren Maren Morris on the track Way Too Pretty for Prison, and another song from the album, It All Comes Out in the Wash, was nominated for a Best Country Song Grammy.

@ Viejas Arena, viejasarena.com

Miranda Lambert (Courtesy photo)

2.22: DJ Quik + Tha Dogg Pound

DJ Quik, aka rapper and producer David Blake, has made a habit of coming through San Diego with a long list of fellow iconic hip-hoppers in tow. Recent trips have included shows with Warren G, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, and most recently, Scarface. He keeps the tradition alive with this new show featuring an appearance from the West Coast duo of Kurupt and Daz Dillinger.

@ House of Blues, houseofblues.com/sandiego

DJ Quik (Courtesy photo)

2.25: Flor de Toloache

The Grammy-winning, all-female mariachi group returns to San Diego as a headliner after multiple recent trips as a support act. The latest album, Indestructible, was released last year and features appearances from the likes of John Legend, Miguel, Alex Cuba and more.

@ Casbah, casbahmusic.com

2.26: Lower Dens

Still fronted by dynamic singer Jana Hunter, the Maryland-bred indie-pop duo released their fourth studio album, The Competition, last fall. It’s highlighted by the scathing political satire of lead single, Young Republicans, and finds the band at its most dance-y so far.

@ Soda Bar, sodabarmusic.com

Lower Dens (Torso)

2.28: Dr. Dog

The Philadelphia-based rock quintet heads back to the Observatory after last playing there two years ago. Last year, the band released the Critical 7”, two songs taken from the sessions for its 2018 album of the same name.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Dr. Dog (Courtesy photo)

2.28: The Struts

Perennial local radio station “special show” participants, the English rock quartet returns to San Diego for a big headlining show of its own. While the band hasn’t released an album since 2018’s sophomore effort, Young & Dangerous, there have been two nonalbum singles, Dancing In the Street and Pegasus Seiya.

@ SOMA, somasandiego.com

The Struts (Courtesy photo)

2.29: Sudan Archives

Sudan Archives, aka Cincinnati-bred, L.A.-based singer, songwriter and violinist Brittney Parks, released her debut full-length studio album, Athena, last November. It comes on the heels of a pair of critically acclaimed EPs, 2017’s self titled and 2018’s Sink, released on Stones Throw Records.

@ Casbah, casbahmusic.com

Sudan Archives (Courtesy photo)

2.29: SOB x RBE

An acronym for Strictly Only Brothers x Real Boi Entertainment, Bay Area-based hip-hop trio SOB x RBE released its third studio album, Family Not a Group (a collaborative album with fellow Cali rapper Hit-Boy), last year.

@ SOMA, somasandiego.com