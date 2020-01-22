The Go-Go’s to reunite for 11-city concert tour that will open in San Diego

The Go-Go’s, the most commercially successful all-female rock band in recording history, are getting back together for a summer reunion tour that will open June 25 in San Diego at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay.

Six of the 11 dates are in California, with stops in Temecula, Los Angeles, San Francisco and a tour-concluding July 13 performance in Costa Mesa. All the dates and cities appear below, along with ticket information.

The tour comes four years after The Go-Go’s 2016 farewell tour and two years after the Los Angeles quintet’s members got back together for a 40th anniversary tour in 2018 that also included a concert at Humphreys.

It was also in 2018 that “Head Over Heels” debuted as a short-lived Broadway musical. It was based on songs by the Go-Go’s, who in the early 1980s became the first chart-topping, all-female rock band that wrote and performed its own music. The Bangles, who debuted in 1981, came in a close second. A San Diego production of “Head Over Heels” will open May 21 at Diversionary Theatre.

The upcoming reunion tour by The Go-Go’s will follow the new Showtime documentary, “THE GO-GO’S,” which is directed by Allison Wood. It will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, which opens Thursday in Park City, Utah. No information has been provided yet on a general release date for the film.

“THE GO-GO’S” chronicles the band’s rise from the late 1970s L.A. punk-rock scene and its subsequent transformation into a chart-topping pop-rock act, which sold millions of albums and scored such Top 10 hits as “We Got the Beat” and “Vacation.” The band first split up in 1985, then reunited a number of times during the intervening decades.

Tickets for The Go-Go’s reunion tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com for all cities except Los Angeles; those tickets go on sale Jan. 31. A pre-sale for five of the concerts on the second half of the tour begins Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the June 25 show at Humphreys are priced at $105 each, plus service charges. The Go-Go’s concert is one of only four 2020 performances announced at Humphreys thus far. The others are: Lupe Fiasco, April 3; Beth Hart, April 17; and Brian Culbertson, May 30.

The Go-Go’s 2020 reunion tour

* General on-sale for Los Angeles is Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PST

† Presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. local time

June 25: Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, San Diego

June 27: Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas

June 28: Pechanga Theater, Temecula

June 30: Orpheum Theater, Los Angeles*

July 1: Orpheum Theater, Los Angeles*

July 5: Stone Pony, Asbury Park, N.J. †

July 7: Theatre at Westbury, Westbury, N.Y. †

July 9: Parx Casino, Bensalem, Pa.

July 10: Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Conn. †

July 12: The Masonic, San Francisco †

July 13: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa †