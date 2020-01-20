Don’t miss this week’s top concerts

Top performances in San Diego this week include Raphael Saadiq, Sullivan King, Jesse Marco, Wax Motif, Jacquees, Scarface and Trippie Redd.

1.23: Raphael Saadiq

The Grammy winner, Academy Award nominee, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer released his fifth solo album (and first since 2011), Jimmy Lee, last summer. Named for Saadiq’s brother who died from a heroin overdose, the album features appearances from Kendrick Lamar, actor Daniel J. Watts and film composer Taura Stinson.

1.24: Sullivan King

DJ and producer Sullivan King (aka L.A. musician Keaton Prescott) is not your typical EDM artist. He’s every bit as likely to rip a guitar solo as he is to bring a massive beat drop. The bass-versus-metal maestro released his latest full-length album, Show Some Teeth, last October. It features appearances from SWARM, Rico Act, Kompany, TYNAN and Cayte Lee.

1.25: Jesse Marco

Former model Jesse Marco has spent time as Kid Cudi’s personal tour DJ as well as hitting the road with Pusha T and Machine Gun Kelly. He also counts Jay-Z, Heidi Klum, Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Spike Lee and Kanye West as clients.

1.25: Wax Motif

Australian L.A.-based producer Wax Motif (aka G-House DJ Danny Chen) has done official remixes for the likes of Deadmau5, Warren G, Tinashe, Young Thug, Chromeo, YG, Major Lazer and more. Chen released a handful of singles last year, including Divided Souls with Diddy and October’s Lose Control with Matroda.

1.25: Jacquees

Returning to the Gaslamp venue almost exactly a year after last playing there, 25-year-old Atlanta rapper Jacquees (aka Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax) released his sophomore studio album, King of R&B, last November. It features appearances from T.I., Future, Young Thug, Quavo, Tory Lanez and more.

1.26: Scarface

The veteran Houston-based MC (Brad “Scarface” Jordan of both solo and Geto Boys fame) was last in San Diego 10 months ago for a show with Compton rapper/producer DJ Quik. He returns alone this time around, after making it to his hometown’s runoff election as a Houston Chronicle-endorsed candidate for city council.

1.26: Trippie Redd

Another member of the ‘I-play-San-Diego-once-a year’ club, 20-year-old Ohio-born rapper Michael White hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 last November with his sophomore studio album, A Love Letter to You 4. It features appearances from late rappers XXXTentacion and Juice Wrld, as well as DaBaby, Tory Lanez, Smokepurpp, PNB Rock and Lil Yachty.

