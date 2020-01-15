Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Music

Flaming Lips, TLC, Train set for 2020 San Diego County Fair concerts

Flaming-Lips
The Flaming Lips performs in Del Mar on Tuesday, June 16.
(Courtesy photo)

Other confirmed acts include Martina McBride, War, Styx and Los Enanitos Verdes

By George Varga
Jan. 15, 2020
10:48 AM
June is still five months away, but a local summer tradition — the San Diego County Fair’s Toyota Concert Series on the Grandstand Stage — is already gearing up.

Among the acts confirmed for this year’s edition are two veteran bands that have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Isley Brothers and Cheap Trick. The initial batch of performers also includes Martina McBride, Flaming Lips, Train, TLC and Argentinian rockers Los Enanitos Verdes.

The full list of artists announced thus far appears below. This year’s fair will run from June 5 to July 5.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. Tickets for the June 10 Styx concert will go on sale Feb 1. All tickets bought through ticketmaster.com will include admission to the fair and admission to a good number of the concerts is free with your fair ticket for seats on levels 3 and 5 of the Grandstand.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ O’Brien Gate Box Office, starting on April 1.

Toyota Concert Series on the Grandstand Stage 2020 lineup

Friday, June 5: The Isley Brothers, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $41-$56; dinner package available

Saturday, June 6: TLC, ticket prices are $29-$75

Sunday, June 7: Hombres G, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $41-$74

Wednesday, June 10: Styx, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved ticket prices TBA; on sale Feb. 1

Thursday, June 11: Martina McBride, ticket prices are $24-$90; dinner package available

Friday, June 12: Train, ticket prices are $61-$97; dinner package available

Tuesday, June 16: The Flaming Lips, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $41-$56

Thursday, June 18: Cheap Trick, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $56-$70; dinner package available

Tuesday, June 23: War, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $44-$60

Sunday, July 5: Los Enanitos Verdes, GA levels 3 & 5 included with fair admission; reserved tickets are $41-$74

George Varga
