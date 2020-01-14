Tim McGraw announces ‘Here on Earth’ concert tour, including two stadium dates with Luke Combs

When summertime arrives for Tim McGraw, the living should be busy, not easy. The veteran country-music star is hitting the road for his three-month “Here On Earth” tour, which will include two stadium dates with Luke Combs and a bunch of amphitheater shows with Midland and Ingrid Andress.

The tour opens July 10 at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, N.Y., and concludes Sept. 26 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Chicago. It will include two Southern California stops: Aug. 15 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego; and Sept. 4 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

All tour dates and ticket information appear below.

McGraw is now completing a new album. It is expected to be released to coincide with the tour, which is being produced by Live Nation.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music,” McGraw said in a statement released Monday morning.

“Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose. To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that’s what it’s all about.”

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 24 in select cities, including San Diego, as part of Live Nation’s annual multi-concert Country Megaticket at package. Prices have not yet been announced for those packages.

Individual tickets for McGraw’s San Diego show will range in price from $31 to $100.75, plus service fees. The on-sale date for those individual tickets has not yet been announced.

July 10 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 11 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

July 12 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

July 16 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

July 17 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

July 18 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 24 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

July 25 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

July 30 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 31 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park

August 1 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 7 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 8 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 13 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

August 14 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 15 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 22 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

August 27 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

August 28 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 29 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 4 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)

September 12 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)

September 17 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

September 18 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 24 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 25 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

September 26 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

