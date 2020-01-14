Lively up yourself! Boomshaka 2020 Music Festival to be followed by 39th Tribute to the Reggae Legends

San Diego reggae fans have two homegrown festivals to look forward to here, starting with Saturday’s second annual Boomshaka Music Festival and concluding with the 39th annual Tribute to the Reggae Legends on Feb. 15 and 16.

When the Boomshaka Music Festival debuted here last year at what is now Pechanga Arena San Diego, it was an all-reggae affair co-produced by the venue, North County’s Belly Up Entertainment and the San Diego band Tribal Seeds, which also co-headlined.

For this year’s edition on Saturday, Tribal Seeds has been replaced by the Bay Area concert production company Ineffable and the musical menu has been expanded to include veteran Los Angeles hip-hop group Cypress Hill.

The lineup also includes Iration, Don Carlos, The Green, The Movement, KBong and Sensi Trails. Trish Jetton, the singer in San Diego reggae band Hirie, will serve as host for the marathon, all-ages show.

Boomshaka was partly inspired by the annual Tribute to the Reggae Legends festival, which was launched here in 1981 as the Bob Marley Day festival by WorldBeat Center founder Makeda Dread. It was held for many years at Pechanga Arena (back when it was known as the San Diego Sports Arena).

In 2016, Dread announced that year’s 35th annual Tribute to the Reggae Legends festival would be her last and that she would be turning her attention to establishing a Reggae Hall of Fame here.

Dread, a pioneering San Diego promoter of reggae and World Music concerts, quietly changed her mind. The 39th annual Tribute to the Reggae Legends will take place Feb. 15 and 16 at the WorldBeat Center in Balboa Park.

The Feb, 15 lineup includes Grammy Award-winning singer Mykal Rose, a former mainstay of the group Black Uhuru, along with King Yellowman, K’Reemah, The Originators and Sol Remedy.

The Feb. 16 Tribute to the Reggae Legends lineup includes Akae Beka Band, Army, Reemah, Spiritual, Ninja P Soundsystem, Junyah P, Boositive and Incient Rootsman and Nyabinghi.

The second annual Boomshaka Music Festival

With: Iration, Cypress Hill, Don Carlos, The Green, The Movement, KBong and Sensi Trails

When: 3 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd., Loma Portal

Tickets: $75-$194

Phone: (619) 224-4171

Online: pechangaarenasd.com

The 39th annual Tribute to the Reggae Legends

With: Mykal Rose, King Yellowman, K’Reemah, The Originators and Sol Remedy (Feb. 15), and Akae Beka Band, Army, Reemah, Spiritual, Ninja P Soundsystem, Junyah P, Boositive and Incient Rootsman and Nyabinghi (Feb. 16)

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 15 and Feb. 16

Where: WorldBeat Center, 2100 Park Blvd., Balboa Park

Tickets: $40 (Feb. 15), $30 (Feb. 16), $65 (two-day pass)

Phone: (619) 230-1190

Online: events.worldbeatcenter.org