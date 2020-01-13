Boomshaka Fest, Lil Jon and more top concerts this week

Top performances in San Diego this week include Trey Anastasio Band, Throttle, Elbow, Hieroglyphics, Nitti Gritti, Morgan Page and Reverend Horton Heat.

1.16: Trey Anastasio Band

Lead vocalist of perennial jam band Phish, Anastasio switches gears and hits the road with his second-longest running ensemble. Originating in 1998 as a backing band for the frontman’s solo releases and featuring a full horn section, the current septet reunites for its first live dates in more than two years.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Trey Anastasio Band (Danny Clinch)

1.17: Throttle

Starting when he was just in middle school, L.A.-based Australian DJ/producer Robbie Bergin has gone on to release singles with Oliver Heldens, Lunchmoney Lewis, Galantis, Kungs, Lost Frequencies and more. He also dropped his feature-less debut EP, the seven-track Where U Are, last October.

Advertisement

@ Bang Bang, bangbangsd.com

Throttle (Courtesy photo)

1.17: Lil Jon

If it seems like the DJ, producer, and Grammy-winning King of Crunk is here every eight weeks or so, well, that’s because he is. But it’s hard to argue with dude’s ability to lead a party — and even more so when it’s his party. That’s right, the Turn Down For What and Shots hitmaker returns to America’s Finest City to party on his own date of birth. No need to bring gifts.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com

Advertisement

Lil Jon (Courtesy photo)

1.18: Elbow

Last October, Manchester’s Mercury Prize-winning rockers released their eighth studio album, Giants of All Sizes. The critically acclaimed nine-track collection finds singer Guy Garvey at his most serious — penning a variety of songs about death, including the witnessed suicide of a stranger, the 72 lives lost in the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire and the 2018 death of his own father.

@ House of Blues, houseofblues.com/sandiego

Elbow’s eighth studio album, Giants of All Sizes, is out now. (Peter Neill/Courtesy of the artist)

1.18: Boomshaka Fest

Hosted by local reggae siren Hirie, the second edition of this local festival is set to feature performances from Iration, Cypress Hill, The Green, Don Carlos, The Movement, KBong, and Sensi Trails.

@ Pechanga Arena, pechangaarenasd.com

Iration, who will be performing at Boomshaka Fest (Courtesy photo)

1.18: Hieroglyphics

Only releasing three albums as a collective over a nearly 30-year career, all nine members of this influential Bay Area crew (A-Plus, Opio, Tajai and Phesto from Souls of Mischief, Del the Funky Homosapien, Pep Love, Casual, Domino and DJ Toure) are reuniting to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their debut album, 3rd Eye Vision.

Advertisement

@ Soda Bar, sodabarmusic.com

Heiroglyphics (Courtesy photo)

1.18: Nitti Gritti

Miami-based DJ and producer Nitti Gritti (aka Ricky Mears) has co-produced tracks like Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull’s Move To Miami and the Bad Bunny/Diplo collab 200 MPH. He’s also been in the studio with Cardi B, Mustard, Above & Beyond and the Marley family. And last summer, Mears released his latest EP, 4 On the Floor, which features appearances from both Shndo and MS.

@ Bassmnt, bassmntsd.com

Nitti Gritti (Courtesy photo)

1.18: Morgan Page

The L.A.-based, Vermont-born DJ, producer and two-time Grammy nominee stayed busy last year releasing a handful of new singles — Gone My Way, Fire & Gold, Reason For Living, Footprints and The Longest Road To the Ground. He also found the time for a couple of massive official remixes — Alessia Cara’s Out of Love and Deadmau5’s Imaginary Friends.

@ Parq, parqsd.com

Morgan Page (Courtesy photo)

Advertisement

1.19: Reverend Horton Heat

Jim “Reverend Horton” Heath and longtime bassist Jimbo Wallace were in Solana Beach last April after adding a couple of new members to the band. The new crew returns for a show downtown, which should include selections from the band’s latest release, 2018’s Whole New Life.

@ House of Blues, houseofblues.com/sandiego