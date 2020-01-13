Matchbox Twenty ‘2020' summer tour with The Wallflowers set for 54 cities

The three-month concert trek includes three Southern California dates in September, including one at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
It didn’t take a math or marketing wizard to name the Matchbox Twenty “2020" summer tour, which will visit 54 North American cities between mid July and late September. The latest edition of The Wallflowers, led by Jakob Dylan, will open all of the shows.
The tour starts July 17 in Pennsylvania and concludes Sept. 28 in California. It includes three Southern California dates, starting with a Sept. 23 San Diego concert at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU.
That show will be followed by a Sept. 23 performance at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine and a tour-closing Sept. 28 Los Angeles concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
All tour dates appear below, along with ticket information.
Matchbox Twenty, led by singer-songwriter Rob Thomas, has not released a new album since “North” came out in 2012. This will be the group’s first tour since 2017.
In a statement released Monday, Thomas said: “I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop-rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. at livenation.com for most of the tour dates and at ticketmaster.com for the San Diego show. Tickets for the San Diego concert are priced from $29.50 to $300.50 each, plus service fees.
A pre-sale for Matchbox Twenty fan club members begins Tuesday at 7 a.m. PST. A pre-sale for Citi card holders begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.
Matchbox Twenty “2020" tour dates
Fri., July 17 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
Sat., July 18 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sun., July 19 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Tue., July 21 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Wed., July 22 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Fri., July 24 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat., July 25 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Sun., July 26 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Tue., July 28 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed., July 29 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Fri., July 31 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat., Aug. 1 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun., Aug. 2 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Tue., Aug. 4 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Wed., Aug. 5 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Fri., Aug. 7 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sat., Aug. 8 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
Sun., Aug. 9 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
Tue., Aug. 11 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thu., Aug. 13 Memphis, TN TBA
Fri., Aug. 14 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat., Aug. 15 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Mon., Aug. 17 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater
Tue., Aug. 18 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp
Wed., Aug. 19 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
Fri., Aug. 21 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
Sat., Aug. 22 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sun., Aug. 23 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
Tue., Aug. 25 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Wed., Aug. 26 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park
Thu., Aug. 27 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sat., Aug. 29 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sun., Aug. 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Tue., Sept. 1 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed., Sept. 2 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Fri., Sept. 4 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Sat., Sept. 5 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sun., Sept. 6 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Tue., Sept. 8 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
Thu., Sept. 10 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Sat., Sept. 12 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center
Sun., Sept. 13 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Tue., Sept. 15 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
Wed., Sept. 16 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Thu., Sept. 17 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat., Sept. 19 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun., Sept. 20 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Tue., Sept. 22 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wed., Sept. 23 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Thu., Sept. 24 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat., Sept. 26 Las Vegas, NV Palms Casino Resort
Sun., Sept. 27 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena
Mon., Sept. 28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl