Poway’s 2018 ‘Voice’ contestant hopes new song will be ‘Runaway’ hit

On Dec. 18, singer Jackie Foster punched the “submit” button. There was no turning back. Her newest song about to be released to the world will define her style, her artistry, her story, her voice.

The 24-year-old BerkleeCollege of Music graduate, whose vocal cords took her into the top eight contestants on “The Voice” in 2018, had made a 2020 New Year’s resolution to “go for it.”

While her heart remains with her family and friends in Poway and San Diego, she has moved to the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles because that’s where she needs to be to make connections to fuel her music career.

“I’m going all out. I’m hustling. I’m believing in ‘me,’” she says.

Last summer Foster sang in front of thousands at the Lollapalooza music festival. (“I was terrified,” she recalls.) She performed at Hollywood’s star-powered Viper Room around Thanksgiving. She takes corporate singing gigs, teaches voice lessons, writes tunes for other artists (and a network TV show) and composes music drawn from her personal life for her upcoming EP release.

On Jan. 22, Foster officially launches her newest recording, “Runaway,” on numerous music streaming services. She made that commitment on Dec. 18. The passionate tune’s words hint at her own flight from the comfort of a familiar environment to the exciting, but scary, challenge of the unknown.

She’s not doing it alone. Her boyfriend, singer Brandon Diaz, who competed on “American Idol” while she performed on “The Voice,” remains by her side, and they are writing songs for each other.

“He has some exciting things coming out this year as well,” says Foster.

She also stays in touch with her “Voice” show contacts and coaches Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine, sharing new tunes with them and soliciting feedback.

“I don’t want to do anything else other than music. I wholeheartedly believe that this is what I’m supposed to do, where I belong,” says Foster.