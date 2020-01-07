Kesha ready to raise hell on new ‘High Road’ tour, including San Diego show

Pop vocal star Kesha, who in October released a gospel-tinged single called “Raising Hell,” will perform across the U.S. and Canada on her 2020 “The High Road Tour.” The 26-city concert trek takes its name from her upcoming new album, “High Road,” which will be released Jan. 31 by Kemosabe/RCA Records.

The tour opens Aug. 26 in Texas at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land and wraps up June 5 in Ontario, Canada, at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor. The coast-to-coast concert trek will include five California dates, beginning with a May 2 show at San Diego State University’s Open Air Theatre.

All tour dates are listed below, along with ticket information. The opening act for most of the tour will be New Orleans rapper and bounce music sensation Big Freedia, who shares vocal duties with Kesha on “Raising Hell.”

The tour and album come after a tumultuous decade for Kesha, who for the first part of her career billed herself as Ke$ha and whose breakthrough hit, “Tik Tok,” was released in 2009.

In 2010 she was sued for $14 million by her former managers, who also filed a $12 million lawsuit against Kesha’s producer and new manager, Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald. In subsequent litigation, Kesha alleged that Luke “induced, intimidated and convinced” her to leave her previous managers.

Kesha entered rehab in 2014, then filed a lawsuit later that year in which she alleged Luke had subjected her to sexual harassment, sexual assault and battery, gender violence, unfair business, civil harassment and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Luke responded by filing a defamation suit against Kesha.

Kesha and Luke spent the next three years embroiled in litigation. None of the lawsuits resulted in rulings in her favor.

In 2017 Kesha released her first new single in four years. Entitled “Praying,” it has since been embraced by the #MeToo movement. Kesha performed “Praying” at the 2018 Grammy Awards, where she was joined on stage by fellow singers Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Bebe Rexha, Julia Michaels and San Diego’s Andra Day.

Now, with her upcoming “High Road” tour, Kesha appears to be looking forward. not back.

Or, as she put it in a statement released Tuesday morning: “While shaking my a-- at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, ‘Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most. And ummm…shake my a--. As often as possible...’ ”

Kesha has done just that here in recent years.

She headlined the 2016 San Diego Pride festival in Balboa Park, performed at the 2017 edition of KAABOO Del Mar and returned in 2018 on her joint tour with rapper Macklemore (minus Ryan Lewis).

Ticket prices for Kesha’s May 2 San Diego concert range from $29-$129.50, plus service charges. Tickets for all of her tour dates go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com. A fan club pre-sale will begin on Wednesday. The price for each ticket includes a copy of her new album, “High Road.”

April 23, Sugar Land, TX , Smart Financial Centre

April 25, Irving, TX , The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 26, Austin, TX , ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 29, Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre **

May 1, Las Vegas, NV, The Pearl Concert Theater **

May 2, San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre **

May 5, Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre **

May 6, Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl **

May 8, San Francisco, CA, The Masonic **

May 9, San Jose, CA, San Jose Civic **

May 11, Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom **

May 13, Council Bluffs, IA, Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino **

May 14, Kansas City, MO , Starlight Amphitheatre **

May 16, Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater **

May 17, Atlanta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **

May 19, Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center **

May 20, Minneapolis, MN,The Armory **

May 22, Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom **

May 23, Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island **

May 25, St. Louis, MO, TBD **

May 27, Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia **

May 28, New York, NY, Pier 17 **

May 30, Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Grand Theater **

May 31, Boston, MA, Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion **

June 2, Washington, DC, The Anthem **

June 5, Windsor, ON, The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

** confirmed with Big Freedia