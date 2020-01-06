Cashmere Cat, Tool and more top concerts this week

Top performances in San Diego this week include Cedric Burnside, Mandolin Orange and Borgeous.

1.8: Cedric Burnside

The Grammy-nominated grandson of legendary Mississippi bluesman R.L. Burnside and six-time winner of the Blues Music Award’s Drummer of the Year Award, Burnside gets out from behind the kit to sing and play guitar from his latest album, 2018’s Benton County Relic.

@ The Loft, theloft.ucsd.edu

Cedric Burnside in February 2018 (Abraham Rowe)

1.10: Mandolin Orange

The North Carolina-based Americana duo of Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz expanded into a five-piece in 2016 and hasn’t looked back since. Produced by Marlin, the band released its sixth studio album, Tides of a Teardrop, last year and it shot to the top spot on Billboard’s U.S. Heatseekers chart.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Mandolin Orange (Kendall Bailey Photography)

1.10: Cashmere Cat

This CRSSD vet who performs as Cashmere Cat (aka Norwegian DJ/producer Magnus Høiberg) made his Interscope Records debut in 2017 with 9, an album that featured appearances from The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, MØ, 2 Chainz, Selena Gomez and more. He followed it up last year with Princess Catgirl, a seven-track collection that samples XXXTentation and Christina Aguilera, but centers on the otherworldly sound of the album’s namesake character — a blue-haired Vocaloid cartoon.

@ SOMA, somasandiego.com

Cashmere Cat (Courtesy photo)

1.10: Borgeous

An OMNIA regular, DJ John Borger earns that title by once again returning to the Gaslamp after last performing there in September. The Florida-born, L.A.-based producer has remixed the likes of Ciara, Dirty Heads, Icona Pop, Marshmello and more. Borger also released his own four-track sophomore EP, Lights Out, on Geousus Records last summer.

@ OMNIA, omnianightclub.com

Borgeous (Koury Angelo)

1.10 and 1.12: Tool

On their first tour since 2016, the Maynard James Keenan-led prog rockers head back out on the road with new album, Fear Inoculum, under their belts. This is the band’s fifth full-length release in its almost 30-year career (and first in more than 13 years), and it debuted on top of the Billboard 200. Local industrial one-man band Author & Punisher opens both shows.

@ Viejas Arena, viejasarena.com