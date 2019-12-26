Justin Bieber announces 2020 tour, including San Diego, and ‘Yummy’ new single and album

Yummy! Justin Bieber is releasing a new single, a new album and going on tour.

“Yummy” is, in fact, the name of the Canadian-born teen-pop star’s new single, due out Jan. 3. It will be followed by a new album, as yet untitled, and a North American concert tour that will stop in at least 45 cities and includes a May 26 show at Pechanga Arena San Diego (the venue previously known as the San Diego Sports Arena).

The Pechanga Arena concert actually qualifies as an intimate gig for the opening leg of Bieber’s tour, which also includes a May 22 date at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and a May 29 date at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The tour opens May 14 at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field and concludes Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The entire tour itinerary is listed below. As of this writing, the Pechanga Arena concert does not yet appear in the venue’s website, but it is listed on Bieber’s website and in a tour announcement released by Def Jam, his record company.

No ticket on-sale date has been announced for any of the tour dates, as of yet. Prices have also not yet been announced.

This will be Bieber’s first concert trek since the summer of 2017, when he abruptly canceled the remainder of his “Purpose World Tour.” He explained that decision at the time in a post on his Instagram account, saying “taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable.”

Before he called it to a halt, Bieber’s 2017 “Purpose” tour, which included a San Diego concert, was earning an average ticket sales gross of $2.25 million per show, according to Pollstar magazine

Bieber, now 25 and married, announced his 2020 tour, via video, on Christmas Eve. The video also found him promoting his upcoming “Yummy” single” and a Bieber-fueled documentary series, which will include — in his words — “all different stories.”

“As humans we are imperfect,” he noted in his video. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through. I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be. God has me right where he wants me.”

How that will impact he sound of his upcoming new album is unclear. But, in his video, Bieber said: “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. It’s music that I love the most out of anything I’ve done.”

May 14, Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

May 17, Portland, OR Moda Center

May 19, Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center

May 22, Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

May 26, San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29, Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

June 2, Las Vegas, NV T/Mobile Arena

June 5, Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

June 9, Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13, Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

June 16, Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19, Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 21, Minneapolis, MN Target Center

June 24, Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest

June 27, Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

June 30, New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

July 2, Houston, TX NRG Stadium

July 6, Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

July 8, Tulsa, OK BOK Center

July 11, Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

July 13, St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 15, N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

July 18, Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 21, Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

July 25, Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

July 27, Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

July 29, Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1, Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 4, Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 6, University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

Aug. 8, Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Aug. 12, Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 14, Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium

Aug. 16, Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Aug. 18, Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Aug. 21, Landover, MD FedEx Field

Aug. 24, Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Aug. 26, Albany, NY Times Union Center

Aug. 29, Detroit, MI Ford Field

Sept. 1, Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 3, Québec City, QC Videotron Centre

Sept. 1, Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Sept. 14, Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sept. 17, Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

Sept. 26, East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium