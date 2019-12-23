Twin Ritual, NGHTMRE and more top concerts this week

Top performances this week include Claptone, The Crystal Method, Claude VonStroke and Donavon Frankenreiter.

12.27: Claptone

Most times performing as a single individual, occasionally as a duo, the mysterious, masked German house DJ(s) and CRSSD Fest veteran(s) released his (their) sophomore album, Fantast, last year. And in November, he (they) remixed You Ain’t The Problem from British singer Michael Kiwanuka’s self-titled third album.

Spin, spinnightclub.com

Claptone (Alec Celestin)

12.27: NGHTMRE

So, Connecticut-born/L.A.-based producer Tyler Marenyi was at OMNIA in August, before making a quick trip back to San Diego in October for a co-headlining show at Petco Park with dubstep duo Slande. Now, Marenyi is headed back to the downtown club to help close down a year that also saw him collaborate with Lil Jon, Shaquille O’Neal, A$AP Ferg, ZHU and others.

OMNIA, omnianightclub.com

NGHTMRE (Courtesy photo)

12.28: Twin Ritual

Local indie band Twin Ritual offers a pre-NYE celebration at its Soda Bar show with Paper Foxes, presented by Disco Goth. Get ready to dance the night away with the four-piece group performing old hits and new singles (and maybe a few soon-to-be released tracks).

@ Soda Bar, sodabarsd.com

Twin Ritual (Lauren Wilson)

12.28: The Crystal Method

Scott Kirkland returns to the Music Box for the third year in a row as The Crystal Method. The Trip Home, the band’s first album without longtime member Ken Jordan, was released last year and it’s reported that even more new music is on the way.

@ Music Box, musicboxsd.com

The Crystal Method (Graham John Bell)

12.29: Claude VonStroke

With a given name like Barclay Macbride Crenshaw, it’s hard to imagine needing a stage name. But such is the case with L.A. tech house DJ and Dirtybird Records boss Claude VonStroke. However, it did allow the producer and documentary filmmaker to release a hip-hop record under his own name last year, while continuing to put out singles under his long-running adopted moniker.

Spin, spinnightclub.com

Claude Vonstroke (Shauna Regan)

12.29: Donavon Frankenreiter

It’s a thing now. The people’s favorite surfer/musician returns for yet another pair of shows at the Belly Up after playing a two-night dip on almost exactly the same dates last year. Dude, like, Happy New Year! (Also on 12.30)

@ Belly Up, bellyup.com