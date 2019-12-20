Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Music

The Rolling Stones will be saluted at 26th annual ‘Exile on Kettner Blvd.’ Christmas Eve show at The Casbah

The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones are shown performing at London’s Marquee Club in London, 1971, the year before the release of “Exile on Main Street.” That double-album and the Stones’ overall repertoire are the inspiration for the annual “Exile on Kettner Blvd.” Christmas Eve concert at The Casbah. An array of veteran and rising San Diego rock musicians will perform.
(Photo by J. Maum / Associated Press)

Songs from most phases of the Rolling Stones’ six-decade career will be performed by an array of San Diego musicians at this free Christmas Eve concert

By George Varga
Dec. 20, 2019
7 AM
Share

Launched at The Casbah in 1993, “Exile on Kettner Blvd.” takes its name from the Rolling Stones’ landmark 1972 double-album, “Exile on Main Street.”

But the format at this annual Christmas Eve show also includes songs from most other phases of the Stones’ six-decade career. And the performers hail from a number of San Diego bands, including Uncle Joe’s Big ‘Ol Driver, whose guitarist — Andrew McKeag — serves as the “Exile” show’s musical director. His son, Henry, is the band’s other guitarist.

“Our set list varies from hits like ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Honky Tonk Women’ and ‘Start Me Up’ to more obscure numbers like ‘Memo From Turner’ and deep album cuts like ‘Sway’ and ‘Before They Make Me Run’,” Andrew McKeag said.

“For some reason this year, singers have chosen a good amount of (songs from Stones’) ‘Let It Bleed’ album. A top choice!”

Advertisement

At least seven singers are set to join in at Tuesday’s performance, for which admission is free. They include Gary Shuffler, Ariel Levine, Timothy Joseph, Patrick Dennis, Cindy Wasserman, Ubaldo Salvador and Kevin Ring. Expect a few surprise guests as well.

The 26th annual “Exile on Kettner Blvd.”: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Middletown. Free (must be 21 or older to attend). (619) 232-4355. casbahmusic.com

MusicThings To Do
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
George Varga
Follow Us
Veteran San Diego Union-Tribune pop music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Britney Spears to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Bruno Mars. A double first-prize winner at the 2018 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.” Varga lives with his wife in North Park.
More on the Subject
Advertisement