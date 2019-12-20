The Rolling Stones will be saluted at 26th annual ‘Exile on Kettner Blvd.’ Christmas Eve show at The Casbah

Launched at The Casbah in 1993, “Exile on Kettner Blvd.” takes its name from the Rolling Stones’ landmark 1972 double-album, “Exile on Main Street.”

But the format at this annual Christmas Eve show also includes songs from most other phases of the Stones’ six-decade career. And the performers hail from a number of San Diego bands, including Uncle Joe’s Big ‘Ol Driver, whose guitarist — Andrew McKeag — serves as the “Exile” show’s musical director. His son, Henry, is the band’s other guitarist.

“Our set list varies from hits like ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Honky Tonk Women’ and ‘Start Me Up’ to more obscure numbers like ‘Memo From Turner’ and deep album cuts like ‘Sway’ and ‘Before They Make Me Run’,” Andrew McKeag said.

“For some reason this year, singers have chosen a good amount of (songs from Stones’) ‘Let It Bleed’ album. A top choice!”

At least seven singers are set to join in at Tuesday’s performance, for which admission is free. They include Gary Shuffler, Ariel Levine, Timothy Joseph, Patrick Dennis, Cindy Wasserman, Ubaldo Salvador and Kevin Ring. Expect a few surprise guests as well.

The 26th annual “Exile on Kettner Blvd.”: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Middletown. Free (must be 21 or older to attend). (619) 232-4355. casbahmusic.com