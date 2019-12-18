Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Foo Fighters and more to honor Aerosmith at January MusiCares benefit concert

Will John Legend sing Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)”? Will one of the Jonas Brothers rap on Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way”?

These are just a few of the intriguing questions posed by the announcement of the Jan. 24 lineup for the 30th annual MusiCares Person of the Year fundraising concert. Aerosmith’s five members will be honored in song by an array of veteran music stars and rising talents. This year marks the 50th anniversary for the Boston-bred band, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

For the record: Aerosmith headlined the 2016 edition of the KAABOO Del Mar festival, not the 2015 edition, as the original version of this story incorrectly reported.

Additional performers at the 2020 edition of MusiCares, an annual pre-Grammy Awards tradition, also include the Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, Gary Clark Jr., John Mayer, H.E.R., Emily King and Yola. Greg Phillinganes, best known for his longtime collaborations with Michael Jackson and Eric Clapton, will serve as musical director.

More MusiCares performers will be announced in coming weeks for the tribute to Aerosmith, which headlined the second KAABOO Del Mar festival in 2016 and in April opened its first-ever Las Vegas concert residency.

Advertisement

The MusiCares Person of the Year show will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It adjoins the Staples Center, where the 62nd annual Grammy Awards takes place Jan. 26 and will be telecast on CBS. Both annual events have been presented since their inception under the auspices of the Recording Academy.

Tickets for the Grammy Awards can only be bought by members of the Recording Academy, which has about 13,000 voting members and thousands of non-voting members. However, tickets for MusiCares are available to the public. They range in price from $1,500 to $5,000 for individual seats, with table ticket prices starting at $15,000. For more ticket information go online to grammy.com/musicares-person-year-aerosmith or contact the nonprofit organization at: personoftheyear@musicares.org.

MusiCares, whose 2019 edition honored Dolly Parton and raised $6.7 million, provides financial, medical and personal assistance to musicians in need. Since its inception in 1989, MusiCares has distributed more than $60 million to music industry members in need.

Previous honorees range from Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen to Lionel Richie and — in a remarkable evening in 2015 — Bob Dylan. The MusiCares Person of the Year event pays tribute to music legends both for their artistic legacy and their philanthropic work. Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has been especially active as the head of the nonprofit Janie’s Fund, a partnership with Youth Villages created to provide aid to abused and neglected girls.

Advertisement

Tyler this year celebrated his ninth year of sobriety, after four previous attempts to overcome addiction. The other members of the band have also spent time in rehab facilities and Tyler has been increasingly vocal in discussing his past drug travails and offering encouragement to others.

Aerosmith “has walked the walk when it comes to raising funds to impact music people in recovery,” said Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan in a statement announcing the band’s selection as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year honoree.