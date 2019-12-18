Hillcrest singer-songwriter pens touching tribute to late San Diego musician

San Diego singer-songwriter Lindsay White just released her latest single, The Funeral, an ode to late musician Jeffrey Joe Morin.

Morin, a San Diego songwriter who was a close friend of White’s, died in 2017. Though somber in theme, the song’s release is cause for quiet celebration, as White captures her mourning in a beautiful, three-minute acoustic song.

The song’s lyrical style was inspired by the book, The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto by Mitch Albom. The book — which was a San Diego Songwriters Book Club selection — focuses on the death of the main character, narrated by loved ones attending his funeral who share stories about him.

“I had just lost my mom when I read the book, and the idea of survivors sharing stories of the dead as a way to honor and remember them resonated with me,” White said, adding that Morin’s death happened a few months later.

“The guy (Morin) taught me to spit gratitude at pain. I was on tour when I got word that he passed, and one of the ways I processed grief in those weary west coast weeks was by starting each show with this song,” she continued.

The single’s official video displays a slideshow of deeply personal messages exchanged between the two, ranging from light-hearted and chuckle-worthy, to powerful and serious.

The Funeral, which is White’s second single of 2019, is now available to stream on Soundcloud, Apple Music and Spotify. To learn more about White and her music, visit lindsaywhitemusic.com.

