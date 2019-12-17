Silversun Pickups, Getter, EDX and more top concerts this week

Top performances this week include Chris Isaak, Infected Mushroom and Phantom Planet.

12.17: Silversun Pickups

Widow’s Weeds, the fifth full-length album from L.A.-based pop-rock quartet was released in June. It’s the band’s first album in four years. Be sure to ask a friend with tickets for an early Christmas present on this one. It’s already sold out.

@ Observatory North Park, observatorysd.com

Silversun Pickups (Claire Marie Vogel)

12.17: Chris Isaak

Speaking of sold-out shows, hey, Chris Isaak is coming back to town. And while that’s not all that special in and of itself, I mean, Isaak has to be an honorary San Diegan at this point, right? The singer/actor is swapping venues from Humphreys (where he performed in August) to the far smaller Belly Up for his annual holiday show.

@ Belly Up, bellyup.com

Chris Isaak (Andrew Macpherson/MACFLY CORP)

12.20: Infected Mushroom

Israeli trance duo Infected Mushroom (aka Erez Eisen and Amit Duvdevani) released its 11th studio album, Head of NASA and the 2 Amish Boys, at the end of last year. The pair’s first release on Canadian indie label Monstercat (Marshmello, Slushii, Vicetone), the seven-song collection also features lyrics in English, Hebrew and Arabic.

Music Box, musicboxsd.com

Infected Mushroom (Courtesy photo)

12.21: Phantom Planet

Phantom Planet, the L.A.-based pop rock outfit that originally boasted actor Jason Schwartzman as its drummer, has officially reunited. While there’s no Schwartzman this time around, the band is set to play its first shows since 2012 and release new music for the first time since 2008.

@ House of Blues, houseofblues.com/sandiego

Phantom Planet (Courtesy photo)

12.21: Getter

Getter, aka electro house DJ, producer and actor Tanner Petulla, released his debut studio album, Visceral, last year on Deadmau5’s Mau5trap label. He also stars in the Facebook Watch parody series Real Bros of Simi Valley as recurring character Bryce Meyer.

Bassmnt, bassmntsd.com

Getter (Courtesy photo)

12.21: EDX

Over the years, Swiss-born Italian DJ and producer Maurizio Colella has remixed the likes of Avicii, Tiësto, Janelle Monae, Beyoncé, Calvin Harris, Charli XCX and more. He even picked up a 2019 Grammy nomination for his Dubai Skyline remix of Charlie Puth’s How Long. Colella has also released a handful of singles this year, including his latest, Neptune.

Bang Bang, bangbangsd.com