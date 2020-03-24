6 safe things to do outside during coronavirus

Because so many people packed the coastline over the weekend, our beaches are now closing. So are our hiking trails, bayfronts, boardwalks and playgrounds.

As coronavirus cases in San Diego continue to rise, the county’s public health department is taking more extreme steps to keep people from gathering in large crowds.

So what do we do now? How do we get our recommended outside time while still following the rules of safe self-distancing? Here are some ideas.