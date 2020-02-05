Too cold to excercise? Here are some indoor options

When the mercury drops below 60 degrees (we San Diegans are sensitive folk) or the mystical, rare rain clouds appear, San Diegans often find themselves in states ranging from anguish to confusion: What do we do now??

For those who don’t just want to sit in a brewery all day (not a terrible idea), there are plenty of indoor activities that will get the blood pumping and heart racing to keep that surfing/cycling/hiking/climbing body in shape.