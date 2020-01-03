Fit Athletic Club opens two-story luxury gym in Little Italy

Luxury fitness brand Fit Athletic Club has opened a new two-story gym in Little Italy. The spot is the second Fit location to open in San Diego within the past six months.

The 30,000-square-foot gym is located inside the Carté Hotel at 401 West Ash Street, and its members will get to share some of the hotel’s luxury amenities.

The upscale facility has fitness equipment, indoor and outdoor training areas, fitness classes, a steam room and a sauna. Members also get to use the hotel’s saltwater pool and visit the rooftop lounge, Above Ash Social, which has panoramic views of downtown San Diego and the bay.

The club is located on the third and fourth floors of Carté Hotel and is open to hotel guests and local members. Monthly membership rates range from $70 to $130 a month, depending on the package.

1 / 3 The Little Italy location of Fit Athletic Club. (Courtesy of Fit Athletic Club) 2 / 3 The Little Italy location of Fit Athletic Club. (Courtesy of Fit Athletic Club) 3 / 3 The gym’s members have access to the saltwater pool at Carte Hotel. (Courtesy of Fit Athletic Club)

Advertisement

Fit Athletic Club was founded in Houston in 2004 but opened its first San Diego location in 2008 in East Village. The club has since expanded to include five locations in San Diego, including spots in Solana Beach and Carmel Mountain. In August, the company opened a Fit club in the newly remodeled Plunge swimming pool facility in Mission Beach’s Belmont Park.

The club is offering corporate memberships due to its proximity to companies in the downtown area. Scott Lutwak, owner and founder of Fit Athletic Club, said he thinks the new location is well-positioned for bringing in new members.

“Sandwiched between corporate businesses and residential buildings, this location will offer a space to decompress or meet one’s fitness goals before and after work,” Lutwak said in a statement. “We also understand that wellness travel is on the rise and hotel guests are looking for ways to stay in shape on the road, whether it be for work or pleasure. Opening within Carté Hotel will allow us to share our approach to fitness and the club this city has embraced with visitors from all over the world.”