We’re working on our fitness

Row House

I’m not a “group activities” person. I like working out alone, at my own pace, without a condescending instructor trying to fix my form or encouraging me with empty enthusiasm. I’m also not into the idea of competing with a bunch of sweaty strangers.

However, when I noticed that a new fitness studio opened up in my neighborhood, I was intrigued. Row House recently opened in Hillcrest, in addition to its other locations in La Costa and Solana Beach (a Little Italy one is coming soon). A group rowing class seemed like an interesting concept, and since I have zero upper body strength and love sitting down, I figured it might be a good way to expand my fitness horizon.

My first class was what they refer to as Launch, which is the equivalent of a beginner class. In a Launch class, you get a taste of everything they offer because it’s a blend of form, technique, rowing and floor exercises. Other classes offered include House (floor exercises between rowing), Body (weights in between rowing), Full Row (just rowing), Power (aerobic interval training in between rowing), Restore (dynamic stretching in between row sessions) and Stroke (focusing on proper rowing form and technique).

Richard, the location’s manager, helpfully showed me the ropes before my class, including how to strap my feet into the erg machine (aka, indoor rowing machine), how to change the resistance level and how to properly place the handle in the “catch” (resting position).

Even though you’re seated during rowing sessions, you’re also kicking your legs and pushing your body back and forth on the sliding seat, so rowing delivers a low-impact, full-body cardio workout.

The class itself is similar to a spin class, with lights and music that properly amp up the rowers. Everyone’s bike has a small screen that monitors things like time, strokes, split time, distance, etc. There’s also a larger screen that tallies everyone’s numbers together for a class average.

All in all, I really enjoyed my first rowing class. It felt very approachable to me, and I’m eager to try out different levels. Because Row House is on ClassPass, I plan to go more frequently.

Let’s be real: I’ll probably never row in an actual boat, so this is a nice way to stay dry while experiencing the physical benefits of rowing and (hopefully) getting Michelle Obama arms in the process.

(Jennifer Ianni)

Details: $29 for single classes, memberships and packages available. therowhouse.com