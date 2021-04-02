Check out these photos from Padres Opening Day

The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park in their home opener on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in San Diego, CA. Following California COVID restrictions and guidelines for sporting events, Petco Park opened on Thursday with reduced capacity. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Robbie Deburn and Matt Lowery cheers their drinks at Tivoli Bar before the start of the Opening Day game between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Downtown San Diego near Petco Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in San Diego, CA. The San Diego Padres welcomed a limited number of fans back into the stadium on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. (Sam Hodgson / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Fans watch as San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks on opening day at Petco Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Fans practice social distancing at the 2021 San Diego Padres Home Opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in San Diego, CA. Following California COVID restrictions and guidelines for sporting events, Petco Park opened on Thursday with reduced capacity. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Players and fans stand for the national anthem before the San Diego Padres played the Arizona Diamondbacks on opening day at Petco Park. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Fans wait in line outside Bub’s by the Ballpark before the start of the Opening Day game between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Downtown San Diego near Petco Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in San Diego, CA. The San Diego Padres welcomed a limited number of fans back into the stadium on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. (Sam Hodgson / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Fans showed off their team Padres socks while passing the time before the gates opened at Park at the Park. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Fans stand for the 7th inning stretch as the San Diego Padres played the Arizona Diamondbacks on opening day at Petco Park. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres fans take in a baseball-themed musical performance at The Tin Fish Gaslamp before the start of the Opening Day game between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Downtown San Diego near Petco Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in San Diego, CA. The San Diego Padres welcomed a limited number of fans back into the stadium on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. (Sam Hodgson / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Jason Mraz sings the national anthem before the San Diego Padres played the Arizona Diamondbacks on opening day at Petco Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres fans head into the ballpark before the start of the Opening Day game between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Downtown San Diego near Petco Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in San Diego, CA. The San Diego Padres welcomed a limited number of fans back into the stadium on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. (Sam Hodgson / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres fans walk outside the ballpark before the start of the Opening Day game between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Downtown San Diego near Petco Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in San Diego, CA. The San Diego Padres welcomed a limited number of fans back into the stadium on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. (Sam Hodgson / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Fans wait at the gate to enter Park at the Park at Petco Park. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Fans look up at a foul ball as the San Diego Padres played the Arizona Diamondbacks on opening day at Petco Park. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Fans cheer on the San Diego Padres while playing the Arizona Diamondbacks on opening day at Petco Park. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)