Fashion Week San Diego previews fall collection at Spring Showcase event

Fashionistas, it’s time to get dressed up in your favorite outfit. Fashion Week San Diego (FWSD) is back in action!

Well, the official fashion week isn’t until October, but FWSD 2022 kicks off this weekend with its Spring Showcase, which previews the fall collection from this year’s FWSD designers.

FWSD was founded in 2007 by fashion entrepreneur Allison Andrews. Since then, FWSD’s mission has been to nurture the San Diego fashion retail industry, help budding designers launch their careers, and connect consumers directly to local retailers and designers.

“As California’s longest running, traditional fashion week, we pride ourselves on showcasing up-and-coming leaders in the fashion and beauty industries through our events,” FWSD’s director Gwen Bates said in statement. “The in-person aspect of the Spring Showcase allows our community members and fashion lovers to fully experience the raw talent of these exceptional designers.”

A model walks the runway at a previous Fashion Week San Diego event. (Fashion Week San Diego)

Due to the pandemic, FWSD hosted virtual events in 2020, followed by a mix of virtual and in-person events in 2021. This year marks the return of exclusively in-person events, starting with the Spring Showcase. (Tickets for the fall runway show will go on sale immediately after the Spring Showcase event concludes.)

Saturday night’s event will be hosted by weather forecaster Jodi Kodesh and broadcast commentator Jonathan Harris. On the runway, Gila Rut — a salon with locations in Hillcrest and Otay Ranch — will be in charge of the models’ hair and makeup. In addition to fashion, the 18-and-up showcase functions as a social mixer, featuring Cutwater Spirits canned beverages, specialty cocktails by Topside Terrance Restaurant and music from Billy The Kid.

Gila Rut Salons is in charge of the models’ hair and makeup for Fashion Week San Diego’s Spring Showcase. (Fashion Week San Diego)

Meet the designers

In total, 10 designers will be represented on the runway this year. The pieces in the fall collection will range from everyday clothes to sustainable garments to couture looks.

Designer Lindsey Bles combines her love of fashion and holistic health with Bliss and Bles , featuring a technique that soaks microcrystals and botanicals into garments.

, featuring a technique that soaks microcrystals and botanicals into garments. Dorotheaa celebrates diversity and self-confidence with size-inclusive clothes in bright colors, eccentric prints and comfortable silhouettes.

celebrates diversity and self-confidence with size-inclusive clothes in bright colors, eccentric prints and comfortable silhouettes. San Diego-based online retail brand Elegantique offers modern and romantic lingerie that promotes self-love and embraces femininity.

offers modern and romantic lingerie that promotes self-love and embraces femininity. Sports clothing line JumpBall Apparel produces snapback hats, sneakers and sweatshirts that reimagines traditional basketball attire.

produces snapback hats, sneakers and sweatshirts that reimagines traditional basketball attire. Active brand MOTIV is geared toward skaters, entrepreneurs and students.

is geared toward skaters, entrepreneurs and students. Needles and Spines focuses on natural materials and dyes to create wearable fiber art. Founder Grace Spath, who works from her large North County ranch/hobby farm, studied fashion at Palomar College in San Marcos.

focuses on natural materials and dyes to create wearable fiber art. Founder Grace Spath, who works from her large North County ranch/hobby farm, studied fashion at Palomar College in San Marcos. Originally from Brazil, designer Nina Cicolo draws inspiration from both her hometown and San Diego, with vibrant and youthful designs fit for a night on the town.

draws inspiration from both her hometown and San Diego, with vibrant and youthful designs fit for a night on the town. Embracing being “weird,” Odd Bird Designs creates elegant but quirky womenswear with bright colors, bold designs and unexpected fabrics.

creates elegant but quirky womenswear with bright colors, bold designs and unexpected fabrics. Working without sketches or patterns, technical designer and FWSD veteran Sierra Mitchell uses classical sewing techniques to create a marriage between the material and the model.

uses classical sewing techniques to create a marriage between the material and the model. Territa Torres Designs utilizes traditional tailoring techniques to create unique statement pieces with its signature knife pleats.

FWSD Spring Showcase

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hotel Republic, 421 West B St., downtown San Diego

Tickets: $35

Online: fashionweeksd.com

COVID-19 protocols: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be mandatory temperature checks prior to entry. Masks are required to be worn except when actively drinking and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venue. Tickets are nonrefundable for this rain-or-shine event.